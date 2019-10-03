finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
03.10.2019 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

Jabil Packaging Solutions Signs New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS), a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced today that it is a signatory of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an initiative led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Uniting businesses, governments and other organizations behind a common vision and targets to address plastic waste and pollution at its source, the Global Commitment brings Jabil Packaging Solutions together with more than 400 signatories, including nearly 200 businesses representing over 20 percent of the global plastic packaging market.

As a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment, Jabil Packaging Solutions is committed to changing how we produce, use and reuse plastic by eliminating the material we dont need; innovating so the plastic we do need is designed to be safely reused, recycled or composted; and circulating plastic we use to keep it in the economy and out of the environment.

Commenting on Jabil Packaging Solutions commitment, JPS CEO Brenda Chamulak said, "We are incredibly energized about working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation on the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. As a custom packaging solution provider, we are in a unique position to help the worlds biggest brands reimagine and rejuvenate their packaging portfolios with the ultimate goal of diverting them from the waste stream.

Launched in October 2018 and signed by major brands, including Nestlé, PepsiCo and Target Corporation, the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment has quickly become one of the preeminent agreements to transform the plastic packaging sector.

By 2025, Jabil Packaging Solutions has pledged to eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging in customers packaging; move from single-use toward reuse models; increase use of post-consumer recycled content in customer packaging; and make 100 percent of customers plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable. Progress toward these goals will be measured and reported on annually through the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment Report.

According to Jabils Sustainable Packaging Trends survey, over half (53%) of the companies surveyed have clearly defined goals with measurable targets, but only 36% of them are certain they can meet their goals. To help its customers meet their sustainability goals, JPS recently launched a services engagement framework that enables packaged goods brands to rapidly design and deliver innovative, sustainable packaging formats into the marketplace. This new solution from JPS comprises three services that accelerate the new product development process while dramatically reducing the risk associated with developing sustainable packaging formats, including:

  • Design for Sustainability: Drive faster time-to-market and eco-friendly validation with a proven design innovation process.
  • Sustainable Packaging Assessment: Iteratively assess key sustainability factors, such as carbon footprint and recyclability, in parallel with critical new product introduction requirements.
  • Materials Sourcing and Development: Introduce holistic procurement strategies that account for price, supply chain optimization and performance

JPS is also experiencing commercial traction around the concept of combining reusable inserts with durable sensing and dispensing devices that can enable less waste and smarter consumption. "By removing romance packaging from the equation, our device and digital solutions can make a big impact on reduce and reuse, said Jason Paladino, vice president of technology at JPS. "New technologies and packaging ecosystems are not only going to help us eliminate a lot of unnecessary plastic packaging, they are also going to reduce the amount of product we waste through spoilage and overconsumption.

JPS recently held a webinar on key sustainability challenges and solutions for packaged goods companies. This interactive discussion featured information from a survey of more than 200 packaging decision-makers as well as an overview of the real packaging solutions that are driving change. Visit jabil.com to sign up and watch the on-demand version.

About Jabil

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over 200,000 people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success. For more information, visit jabil.com.

Nachrichten zu Jabil Circuit Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Jabil Circuit News
RSS Feed
Jabil Circuit zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Jabil Circuit Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.02.2018Jabil Circuit BuyStandpoint Research
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.03.2017Jabil Circuit BuyUBS AG
27.02.2018Jabil Circuit BuyStandpoint Research
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.03.2017Jabil Circuit BuyUBS AG
16.03.2017Jabil Circuit BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
14.03.2017Jabil Circuit Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2017Jabil Circuit HoldStandpoint Research
23.09.2016Jabil Circuit HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
22.09.2016Jabil Circuit HoldStandpoint Research
11.12.2008Jabil Circuit sellCitigroup Corp.
26.03.2008Jabil Circuit underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Jabil Circuit Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Jabil Circuit News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Jabil Circuit News
Werbung

Inside

Was Klima- und Finanzmarktrisiken gemein haben
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Thomas Cook Insolvenz - Chance für den Wettbewerb?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Gewinnmitnahme. Heute 18:30 Uhr live.
Dieses Pharma- und Biotechnologie-Unternehmen ist auf dem Weg zu neuen Allzeithochs
DZ BANK - Barrick Gold: steigender Goldpreis beflügelt Gewinnerwartungen
Euro Stoxx 50  Neues Jahreshoch brachial abverkauft
HSBC: Condor auf Investorensuche  greift die Lufthansa zu?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Jabil Circuit-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Jabil Circuit Peer Group News

27.09.19Sanmina (SANM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
20.09.19Sanmina (SANM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
11.09.19Sanmina names Hartmut Liebel its new CEO
10.09.19Sanmina (SANM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
05.09.19Celestica (CLS) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
16.08.19Plexus (PLXS) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
12.08.19Quanta Dialysis Technologies : Quanta Appoints Benchmark Electronics as Manufacturing Partner
30.07.19Sanmina Corp (SANM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
29.07.19Sanmina stock falls after earnings. revenue beat
28.07.19Flextronics International verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

News von

Diese Formel zeigt Ihnen, ob der Immobilienkauf lohnt
So lange müssen die Deutschen für eine Immobilie arbeiten
Der Euro im Sinkflug. So profitieren Sie als Anleger
Juristen erklären Strafzinsen der EZB für rechtswidrig
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten

News von

Schlechte Nachricht für alle Sparer: Wegen schwacher Inflation drohen sinkende Zinsen bei Tagesgeld und Festgeld
DAX: Aufwärtstrend schwerer als gedacht
DAX-Talfahrt hält an: Anleger fürchten Rezession und Brexit - Covestro-Aktie fällt
Schockwelle bei den Brokern: Marktführer will Aktienhandel kostenlos machen
AMS kämpft bis zur letzten Minute um Osram-Übernahme

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig -- Tesla mit Produktions- und Auslieferungsrekord -- USA wollen Strafzölle schnell durchwinken -- H&M, Boeing, AB InBev im Fokus

Scholz spricht sich für E-Euro und gegen Libra aus. Apple-Chef Cook stellt sich in Einwanderer-Streit gegen US-Regierung. Steuerschätzer erwarten weniger Einnahmen als bisher prognostiziert. Microsoft zeigt neue Laptops und Smartphone mit Doppel-Display.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:03 Uhr
DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig -- Tesla mit Produktions- und Auslieferungsrekord -- USA wollen Strafzölle schnell durchwinken -- H&M, Boeing, AB InBev im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:18 Uhr
Darum setzt ein großer Immobilienfonds nicht mehr nur auf Gewerbeimmobilien
Ausland
14:23 Uhr
Ingenieur: Boeing gab Kostenkontrolle Vorrang vor Sicherheit
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100