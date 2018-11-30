Jabil Posts Third Quarter Results

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial
results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights:
-
Net revenue: $6.1 billion
-
Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) year-on-year revenue
decrease: 6 percent
-
Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) year-on-year revenue growth:
26 percent
-
U.S. GAAP operating income: $140.9 million
-
U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share: $0.28
-
Core operating income (Non-GAAP): $185.8 million
-
Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP): $0.57
"Im extremely pleased with our third quarter performance, highlighted
by solid operational excellence and strong financial results. The team
delivered 20 basis points of core margin expansion on double-digit
revenue growth, culminating in an impressive 24 percent core EPS growth,
year-over-year, said CEO Mark Mondello. "Our strong year-to-date
results validate that our diversification strategy has firmly taken
hold, he added.
Healthcare Business Update:
During the third fiscal quarter, Jabil successfully transitioned
additional sites from Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies
(JJMDC) as part of the previously announced strategic collaboration
between the companies.
"Our overall healthcare business achieved another important step during
the third quarter with the acquisition of three new sites, located in
Brandywine, Elmira and Monument, said Mondello. "Id like to welcome
our new employees at these outstanding healthcare facilities, which
further expand our talent and capabilities in this area of our
business, he added.
General Business Update:
"In the fourth quarter, our outlook for revenue, core EPS and cash flow
is solid as we see robust demand in 5G / wireless, cloud, industrial,
healthcare and packaging, said Mondello. "Over the longer-term, we
remain relentless in our commitment to drive margin expansion and strong
cash flows through a well-balanced, diverse stream of income, he added.
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook:
|
Net revenue
|
|
$6.3 billion to $6.9 billion
|
U.S. GAAP operating income
|
|
$169 million to $235 million
|
U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
|
$0.47 to $0.71 per diluted share
|
Core operating income (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
|
$215 million to $275 million
|
Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
|
$0.76 to $0.96 per diluted share
|
Diversified Manufacturing Services revenue
|
|
Increase 4 percent year-on-year
|
Electronics Manufacturing Services revenue
|
|
Increase 22 percent year-on-year
|
Total company revenue
|
|
Increase 14 percent year-on-year
----------------
(1) Core operating income and core diluted earnings per share
exclude anticipated adjustments of $8.0 million for amortization of
intangibles (or $0.05 per diluted share), $16.0 million for stock-based
compensation expense and related charges (or $0.10 per diluted share),
$2.0 million for restructuring and related charges (or $0.01 per diluted
share) and $20.0 million to $14.0 million for acquisition and
integration charges (or $0.13 to $0.09 per diluted share).
(Definitions: "U.S. GAAP means U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles. Jabil defines core operating income as U.S. GAAP
operating income before amortization of intangibles, stock-based
compensation expense and related charges, restructuring and related
charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration
charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and
related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges,
goodwill impairment charges and business interruption and impairment
charges, net. Jabil defines core earnings as U.S. GAAP net income before
amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and
related charges, restructuring and related charges, distressed customer
charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of
subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment
of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges,
business interruption and impairment charges, net, impairment on
securities, income (loss) from discontinued operations, gain (loss) on
sale of discontinued operations and certain other expenses, net of tax
and certain deferred tax valuation allowance charges. Jabil defines core
diluted earnings per share as core earnings divided by the weighted
average number of outstanding diluted shares as determined under U.S.
GAAP. Jabil calculates its core return on invested capital ("ROIC") by
annualizing its after-tax core operating income for its most recently
ended quarter and dividing that by a two quarter average net invested
capital base. The Company calculates its after-tax core operating income
as its core operating income less a certain tax effect (the amount is
determined by applying the core effective tax rate to core operating
income less interest expense). The Company calculates its average net
invested capital base as the sum of the averages of its stockholders
equity, current and non-current portions of its notes payable and
long-term debt less the average of its cash and cash equivalents. The
calculation of the averages discussed in the previous sentence is based
on the addition of the account balance at the end of the most
recently-ended quarter to the account balance at the end of the prior
quarter and dividing by two. Jabil defines adjusted free cash
flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash
receipts on sold receivables less net capital expenditures (acquisition
of property, plant and equipment less proceeds and advances from sale of
property, plant and equipment).
Jabil reports core operating
income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share, core ROIC and
adjusted free cash flow to provide investors an additional method for
assessing operating income, earnings, diluted earnings per share and
free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing
operations. See the accompanying reconciliation of Jabils core
operating income to its U.S. GAAP operating income, its calculation of
core earnings and core diluted earnings per share to its U.S. GAAP net
income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share and additional information in
the supplemental information.)
Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Jabil
provides supplemental, non-GAAP financial measures in this release to
facilitate evaluation of Jabils core operating performance. These
non-GAAP measures exclude certain amounts that are included in the most
directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, do not have standard meanings
and may vary from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other
companies. Management believes these "core financial measures are
useful measures that facilitate evaluation of the past and future
performance of Jabils ongoing operations on a comparable basis.
Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted
earnings per share, core ROIC and adjusted free cash flows to provide
investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings,
earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core
manufacturing operations. Among other uses, management uses non-GAAP
financial measures to make operating decisions, assess business
performance and as a factor in determining certain employee performance
when determining incentive compensation. The Company determines the tax
effect of the items excluded from core earnings and core diluted
earnings per share based upon evaluation of the statutory tax treatment
and the applicable tax rate of the jurisdiction in which the pre-tax
items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax
benefit, if any, is expected. In certain jurisdictions where the Company
does not expect to realize a tax benefit (due to existing tax incentives
or a history of operating losses or other factors resulting in a
valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets), a reduced or 0% tax
rate is applied. Detailed definitions of certain of the core financial
measures are included above under "Definitions and a reconciliation of
the disclosed core financial measures to the most directly comparable
U.S. GAAP financial measures is included under the heading "Supplemental
Data at the end of this release.
About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company
providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product
management services. Operating from over 100 facilities in 29 countries,
Jabil delivers innovative, integrated and tailored solutions to
customers across a broad range of industries. For more information,
visit jabil.com.
|
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
August 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
694,086
|
|
|
$
|
1,257,949
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
2,696,599
|
|
|
1,693,268
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
899,482
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
3,159,369
|
|
|
3,457,706
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
524,833
|
|
|
1,141,000
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
7,974,369
|
|
|
7,549,923
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
3,335,837
|
|
|
3,198,016
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
890,679
|
|
|
906,876
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
202,556
|
|
|
218,252
|
|
Other assets
|
|
205,336
|
|
|
172,574
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
12,608,777
|
|
|
$
|
12,045,641
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Current installments of notes payable and long-term debt
|
|
$
|
454,830
|
|
|
$
|
25,197
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
4,826,333
|
|
|
4,942,932
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
2,586,052
|
|
|
2,262,744
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
7,867,215
|
|
|
7,230,873
|
|
Notes payable and long-term debt, less current installments
|
|
2,476,842
|
|
|
2,493,502
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
145,750
|
|
|
94,617
|
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
136,400
|
|
|
148,884
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
115,370
|
|
|
114,385
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
10,741,577
|
|
|
10,082,261
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Jabil Inc. stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
260
|
|
|
257
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,279,409
|
|
|
2,218,673
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,996,901
|
|
|
1,760,097
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(50,005
|
)
|
|
(19,399
|
)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(2,371,592
|
)
|
|
(2,009,371
|
)
|
Total Jabil Inc. stockholders equity
|
|
1,854,973
|
|
|
1,950,257
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
12,227
|
|
|
13,123
|
|
Total equity
|
|
1,867,200
|
|
|
1,963,380
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
12,608,777
|
|
|
$
|
12,045,641
|
|
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
May 31, 2018
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
May 31, 2018
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
6,135,602
|
|
|
$
|
5,436,952
|
|
|
$
|
18,708,867
|
|
|
$
|
16,323,585
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
5,691,803
|
|
|
5,038,725
|
|
|
17,290,544
|
|
|
15,058,940
|
Gross profit
|
|
443,799
|
|
|
398,227
|
|
|
1,418,323
|
|
|
1,264,645
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
274,482
|
|
|
252,487
|
|
|
834,750
|
|
|
789,482
|
Research and development
|
|
11,449
|
|
|
10,082
|
|
|
32,747
|
|
|
27,535
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
7,610
|
|
|
10,040
|
|
|
23,033
|
|
|
29,909
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
|
9,340
|
|
|
12,647
|
|
|
16,182
|
|
|
29,462
|
Operating income
|
|
140,918
|
|
|
112,971
|
|
|
511,611
|
|
|
388,257
|
Interest and other, net
|
|
57,840
|
|
|
41,818
|
|
|
162,820
|
|
|
123,403
|
Income before income tax
|
|
83,078
|
|
|
71,153
|
|
|
348,791
|
|
|
264,854
|
Income tax expense
|
|
39,046
|
|
|
28,451
|
|
|
113,078
|
|
|
120,705
|
Net income
|
|
44,032
|
|
|
42,702
|
|
|
235,713
|
|
|
144,149
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
|
550
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
|
505
|
Net income attributable to Jabil Inc.
|
|
$
|
43,482
|
|
|
$
|
42,541
|
|
|
$
|
234,436
|
|
|
$
|
143,644
|
Earnings per share attributable to the stockholders of Jabil Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
152,889
|
|
|
170,514
|
|
|
156,384
|
|
|
174,013
|
Diluted
|
|
155,678
|
|
|
173,279
|
|
|
159,036
|
|
|
176,997
|
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
May 31, 2018
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
235,713
|
|
|
$
|
144,149
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
574,922
|
|
|
583,646
|
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
|
(3,555
|
)
|
|
14,838
|
|
Recognition of stock-based compensation expense and related charges
|
|
47,452
|
|
|
74,977
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
14,008
|
|
|
(39,762
|
)
|
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
10,734
|
|
|
20,577
|
|
Other, net
|
|
34,204
|
|
|
(4,059
|
)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of net assets
acquired:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(528,597
|
)
|
|
(1,692,208
|
)
|
Contract assets
|
|
(865,408
|
)
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
349,252
|
|
|
(379,658
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
6,910
|
|
|
(98,160
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(16,700
|
)
|
|
(21,542
|
)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
253,721
|
|
|
20,897
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
112,656
|
|
|
(1,376,305
|
)
|
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(789,226
|
)
|
|
(819,167
|
)
|
Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
167,653
|
|
|
246,370
|
|
Cash paid for business and intangible asset acquisitions, net of cash
|
|
(153,239
|
)
|
|
(109,664
|
)
|
Cash receipts on sold receivables
|
|
96,846
|
|
|
1,571,156
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(26,129
|
)
|
|
(2,360
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
(704,095
|
)
|
|
886,335
|
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under debt agreements
|
|
9,482,468
|
|
|
6,847,756
|
|
Payments toward debt agreements
|
|
(9,073,684
|
)
|
|
(6,472,728
|
)
|
Payments to acquire treasury stock
|
|
(350,323
|
)
|
|
(316,394
|
)
|
Dividends paid to stockholders
|
|
(39,736
|
)
|
|
(44,274
|
)
|
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common
stock under employee stock purchase plan
|
|
14,582
|
|
|
12,844
|
|
Treasury stock minimum tax withholding related to vesting of
restricted stock
|
|
(11,898
|
)
|
|
(22,526
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
(1,500
|
)
|
|
(11,876
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
19,909
|
|
|
(7,198
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
7,667
|
|
|
(15,259
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(563,863
|
)
|
|
(512,427
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,257,949
|
|
|
1,189,919
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
694,086
|
|
|
$
|
677,492
|
|
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
(in thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
May 31, 2018
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
May 31, 2018
|
Operating income (U.S. GAAP)
|
|
$
|
140,918
|
|
|
$
|
112,971
|
|
|
$
|
511,611
|
|
|
$
|
388,257
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
7,610
|
|
|
10,040
|
|
|
23,033
|
|
|
29,909
|
Stock-based compensation expense and related charges
|
|
14,506
|
|
|
15,038
|
|
|
47,452
|
|
|
82,822
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
|
9,340
|
|
|
12,647
|
|
|
16,182
|
|
|
29,462
|
Distressed customer charge
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,706
|
Business interruption and impairment charges, net
|
|
|
|
|
(634
|
)
|
|
(2,860
|
)
|
|
10,722
|
Acquisition and integration charges
|
|
13,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,066
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to operating income
|
|
44,847
|
|
|
37,091
|
|
|
118,873
|
|
|
167,621
|
Core operating income (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
185,765
|
|
|
$
|
150,062
|
|
|
$
|
630,484
|
|
|
$
|
555,878
|
Net income attributable to Jabil Inc. (U.S. GAAP)
|
|
$
|
43,482
|
|
|
$
|
42,541
|
|
|
$
|
234,436
|
|
|
$
|
143,644
|
Adjustments to operating income
|
|
44,847
|
|
|
37,091
|
|
|
118,873
|
|
|
167,621
|
Adjustments for taxes(1)
|
|
125
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
(17,837
|
)
|
|
29,037
|
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
88,454
|
|
|
$
|
79,616
|
|
|
$
|
335,472
|
|
|
$
|
340,302
|
Diluted earnings per share (U.S. GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
Diluted core earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
2.11
|
|
|
$
|
1.92
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP)
|
|
155,678
|
|
|
173,279
|
|
|
159,036
|
|
|
176,997
--------------------------
(1) The nine months ended May 31, 2019 includes a $13.3
million income tax benefit for the effects of the Tax Act recorded
during the three months ended November 30, 2018. The nine months ended
May 31, 2018 includes $30.9 million, which is comprised of the
provisional one-time transition tax as required by the Tax Act and the
provisional impact of the Tax Act to the re-measurement of U.S. deferred
tax attributes.
|
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|
ROIC & Core ROIC
|
(in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
May 31, 2018
|
Numerator:
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (U.S. GAAP)
|
|
$
|
140,918
|
|
|
$
|
112,971
|
|
Tax effect (1)
|
|
(42,490
|
)
|
|
(30,717
|
)
|
After-tax operating income
|
|
98,428
|
|
|
82,254
|
|
|
|
x4
|
|
x4
|
Annualized after-tax operating income
|
|
$
|
393,712
|
|
|
$
|
329,016
|
|
Core operating income (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
185,765
|
|
|
$
|
150,062
|
|
Tax effect (2)
|
|
(41,150
|
)
|
|
(29,951
|
)
|
After-tax core operating income
|
|
144,615
|
|
|
120,111
|
|
|
|
x4
|
|
x4
|
Annualized after-tax core operating income
|
|
$
|
578,460
|
|
|
$
|
480,444
|
|
Denominator:
|
|
|
|
|
Average total Jabil Inc. stockholders' equity (3)
|
|
$
|
1,851,074
|
|
|
$
|
2,227,618
|
|
Average notes payable and long-term debt, less current installments
(3)
|
|
2,479,615
|
|
|
2,152,478
|
|
Average current installments of notes payable and long-term debt
(3)
|
|
315,008
|
|
|
149,024
|
|
Average cash and cash equivalents (3)
|
|
(721,572
|
)
|
|
(809,144
|
)
|
Net invested capital base
|
|
$
|
3,924,125
|
|
|
$
|
3,719,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Invested Capital (U.S. GAAP)
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
Adjustments noted above
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
Core Return on Invested Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
12.9
|
%
---------------------
(1) The tax effect is calculated by applying the U.S. GAAP
effective tax rate for the three months ended May 31, 2019 and 2018 to
U.S. GAAP operating income less interest expense.
(2) The tax effect is calculated by applying the core
effective tax rate for the three months ended May 31, 2019 and 2018 to
core operating income less interest expense.
(3) The average is based on the addition of the account
balance at the end of the most recently-ended quarter to the account
balance at the end of the prior quarter and dividing by two.
|
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
|
(in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
May 31, 2018
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP)(1)
|
|
$
|
112,656
|
|
|
$
|
(1,376,305
|
)
|
Cash receipts on sold receivables
|
|
96,846
|
|
|
1,571,156
|
|
Adjusted cash provided by operating activities (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
209,502
|
|
|
$
|
194,851
|
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(789,226
|
)
|
|
(819,167
|
)
|
Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
167,653
|
|
|
246,370
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
(412,071
|
)
|
|
$
|
(377,946
|
)
-----------------
(1) In fiscal year 2019, the adoption of Accounting Standards
Update ("ASU") 2016-15, "Classification of Certain Cash Receipts and
Cash Payments" resulted in a reclassification of cash flows from
operating activities to investing activities for cash receipts for the
deferred purchase price receivable on asset-backed securitization
transactions. The adoption of this standard does not reflect a change in
the underlying business or activities. The effects of this change are
applied retrospectively to all prior periods.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005919/en/