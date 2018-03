Jabil (NYSE:JBL), an electronic products solutions company, will announce its second quarter of fiscal year 2018 financials on Thursday, March 15, 2018 after the market close.

The company’s conference call to review the results will be broadcast on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET live on the Internet at http://www.jabil.com.

What: Jabil’s Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, March 15, 2018 – 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dial-in: (800) 837-7537 or International (706) 634-1268 with Conference ID# 7399186

Replay: A telephone replay of this call will be available until Thursday, March 22, 2018 at midnight ET. To access the call from the United States, dial (855) 859-2056; if calling internationally, dial (404) 537-3406 with Conference ID# 7399186

Playback: The call will be archived at https://investors.jabil.com

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Operating from over 100 facilities in 29 countries, Jabil delivers innovative, integrated and tailored solutions to customers across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit jabil.com.

