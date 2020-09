Jabil (NYSE: JBL) today announced that it plans to fill more than 200 positions by the end of the year in its Auburn Hills, MI healthcare manufacturing facility as part of the company’s expansion of its work nationwide in producing COVID-19 testing kits. The positions offer comprehensive benefits to employees including health care, 401k matching, employee referral bonuses, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off. New hires at the entry level will receive a $1,000 staggered bonus. Jabil also provides bonus potential to all employees, awarded quarterly based on site performance.

"At this challenging time, our Jabil team is proud to be able to offer these opportunities in Auburn Hills,” said John Kraus, Senior Director of Operations, Jabil. "We are committed to ensuring our employees have a safe place to work, even as we combat the pandemic. We manufacture our own PPE for our employees, have social distancing measures in place and maintain clean environments in our facilities.”

The work performed at Jabil in Auburn Hills is heavily focused on the manufacturing of medical devices, including surgical generators and sterilization devices, in addition to the COVID-19 test kits and other non-healthcare products. "Jabil proudly supports our community and healthcare workers by assisting the U.S in meeting the needs of the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Karin Alcorn, operations manager of the Auburn Hills location.

For Individuals interested in these openings please visit: https://www.jabil.com/about-us/careers.html and search by location Auburn Hills, MI.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over 200,000 people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success.

