Jabil to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that Michael Dastoor, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 47th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

About Jabil

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Operating from over 100 facilities in 29 countries, Jabil delivers innovative, integrated and tailored solutions to customers across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit jabil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005893/en/