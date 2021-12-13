  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen BVT Zweitmarktportfolio II. Dieser Fonds bietet Ihnen Zugang zu einem breit gestreuten Engagement am Zweitmarkt für geschlossene Immobilienbeteiligungen.Jetzt informieren! -w-
13.12.2021 23:08

Jackson Acquisition Company Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Jackson Acquisition Company (the "Company) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE) under the ticker symbol "RJAC.U on December 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Companys Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant, when exercisable, will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Companys Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "RJAC and "RJAC.WS, respectively.

The Company, led by Chairman of the Board of Directors Jeb Bush and President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. Jackson, is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, the Company intends to concentrate its search on businesses with a focus on healthcare services, healthcare technology, or otherwise focused on the healthcare industry.

BofA Securities is acting as sole book-running manager and sole underwriter for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department; or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the Companys search for and/or completion of an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will complete an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, conditions and other uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Companys registration statement and prospectus for the Companys offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). Copies of these documents are available on the SECs website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Jackson Acquisition Company Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Jackson Acquisition Company Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt News
RSS Feed
Jackson Acquisition Company Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Jackson Acquisition Company Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Jackson Acquisition Company Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt News

13.12.21Jackson Acquisition Company Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Weitere Jackson Acquisition Company Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt News
Werbung

Trading-News

Weihnachtsrally voraus? DAX-Strategien für den Jahreswechsel
Allgeier hilft bei der digitalen Transformation
Starbucks schließt Filialen in China
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Continental, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Ethenea: Marktkommentar
Vergleich: Die Krypto-ETPs auf wikifolio.com
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Keiner kann gewinnen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Jackson Acquisition Company Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Jackson Acquisition Company Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

28.000.000.000.000 Dollar  Die Welt versinkt in neuen Schulden
Hoffnung für Deutschlands Mieter  es naht das Ende der Preis-Eskapaden
Inflation von 5 Prozent über Jahre? Ein Indikator spricht klar dafür
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten
Gnadenloser Tech-Verriss und die ehrlichste deutsche Aktie

News von

Daimler Truck, Daimler, Traton und VW: Vier Pkw- und Lkw-Aktien im Anlage-Check
DAX im Minus: Anleger vor Fed-Entscheid auf Richtungssuche
Biontech-Aktie: Chance auf 33 Prozent Seitwärtsrendite bis März
Goldpreis: Optimismus und Open Interest auf Talfahrt
Tesla-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Das spricht für weiter fallende Kurse

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- US-Handel endet nach Fed-Entscheid im Plus -- Neuer Vertrag für Telekom-Chef -- Eli Lilly hebt Ausblick an -- Rekordjahr bei Zeiss -- Tesla, Bayer, Daimler Truck, Elmos im Fokus

Dermapharm baut mit Übernahme Cannabis-Geschäft aus. Generali setzt sich neue Mittelfristziele und will Dividende erhöhen. EU-Behörde empfiehlt Booster mit Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff nach zwei Monaten. China nimmt offenbar Vermögen von Evergrande-Gründer unter die Lupe. Investoren setzen Wizz Air wegen Gewerkschaftsverbots unter Druck. Südzucker konkretisiert Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen