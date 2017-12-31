Jacobs Holding to Acquire Cognita from Bregal Investments and KKR

Global investment firms Bregal Investments and KKR today announced the
signing of a binding agreement for the sale of Cognita, the leading
global schools group, to Jacobs Holding of Switzerland.
Cognita operates over 70 schools across 8 countries, educating more than
40,000 children. The organisation was established in 2004 by Bregal with
the acquisition of a single school in the UK and expanded successfully
into Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cognita continued to grow rapidly
and in 2013 KKR invested to become a 50% shareholder in the company,
giving even greater support to Cognitas growth across the globe and
helping to build a world-class organisation. Since then, through
significant additional investment, the companys growth has accelerated
in both Asia and Latin America, educating more than 20,000 children in
these markets. From inception, Cognita has strived to improve the
quality of education and provide genuinely inspiring environments for
children to develop.
Patrick De Maeseneire, Chief Executive of Jacobs Holding, said:
"We are very excited to join forces with Cognita and its management
team. It has always been the aim of Jacobs Holding and the Jacobs Family
to create global leaders in attractive markets, and therefore we are
keen to support Cognita in its further international expansion. With
this acquisition we are able to invest in education and the development
of young people. These themes always played an important role for Klaus
Jacobs, our founder, and are at the heart of the Jacobs Foundation,
which is the sole economic beneficiary of our investments. In this sense
and from the perspective of a long-term orientated investor, Cognita
presents a very interesting opportunity to create value not only for
Jacobs Holding but also for society.
Chris Jansen, Chief Executive of Cognita, said: "We are extremely
pleased to be entering a new and exciting phase with Jacobs Holding. We
both share an ambition to help shape the future, by educating young
minds to think globally, act responsibly and achieve their full
potential. None of this would have been possible without Bregal and KKR.
Together they have been great custodians of Cognita and have built a
global and well-regarded company. We will forever be thankful for their
foresight, belief and encouragement.
Commenting on the sale to Jacobs Holding, Edmund Lazarus,
formerly Managing Partner at Bregal Capital and now Managing Partner of
EMK Capital, who represents Bregal Investments in relation to Cognita,
said: "We founded Cognita in 2004 with the late Sir Chris Woodhead, with
a single small UK school. He believed that putting educational quality
first would give Cognita wings. We are very proud of the extraordinary
global success story that Cognita has become and we are delighted that
Cognita is led by people who are committed to our vision of educational
excellence. With Jacobs, a long-term investor committed to education,
the future for Cognita will be even more exceptional.
Christian Ollig, Managing Director at KKR, said: "Cognitas
success has been built on the quality of education that it offers, both
in terms of academic results and personal development of the children.
We are proud to have been a partner for Cognita in bringing this model
of education and care to parents and children throughout the world, and
feel confident that Jacobs are the right partner for Cognita going
forward.
The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2018,
subject to customary regulatory approvals. No financial details of the
transaction have been disclosed.
Financial advisers on the transaction were Goldman Sachs International
and Barclays for Bregal Investments and KKR, and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch for Jacobs Holding.
****Ends****
Notes:
About Cognita
Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary
family of diverse yet connected schools spanning eight different
countries. We share one common purpose: to create an inspiring world of
education that builds self-belief and empowers individuals to succeed.
With some 70 schools in Europe, Latin America and Asia, we employ 7,000
teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 40,000
students. Together, our schools provide a uniquely global education that
goes beyond grades to develop all-round academic excellence equipping
young people with the confidence and resourcefulness that prepares them
to grow, thrive and find their success in a fast-changing world. For
further information about Cognita please visit: www.cognita.com
About Bregal Investments
Bregal Investments is a global
private equity firm which has approximately US $10 billion in invested
and committed capital. The firm invests through several dedicated funds
including: Bregal Sagemount, a U.S. private equity fund for growth
companies, Bregal Unternehmerkapital, which provides Equity Capital for
mid-sized companies in German-speaking Europe, Bregal Freshstream, a UK
and Benelux focused middle market private equity fund, Bregal Partners,
a North American middle market private equity fund, Bregal Energy, an
energy-focused private equity fund, Bregal Milestone,
providing non-control capital and strategic assistance to leading growth
companies in Europe and Bregal Private Equity Partners, a global
investor in private equity funds and secondaries. For more info visit: www.bregal.com
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that
manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity,
energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager
partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive
investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and
disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and
driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR
invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund
investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities
through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments
may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional
information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website
at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
About EMK Capital
EMK Capital LLP is an independent private
equity firm, established to continue the investment track record of
Edmund Lazarus (previously Founder and Managing Partner of Bregal
Capital) and Mark Joseph (previously Founder and Partner at Oakley
Capital Private Equity) and to continue to manage portfolio companies of
Bregal Capital. EMK is focused on investing in businesses with
unrecognised and/or hard to realise value and where EMK can support
management teams in executing transformative change. The firm closed its
first fund in May 2017 at its hard cap of £575 million. For further
information about EMK please visit: www.emkcapital.com
About Jacobs Holding AG
Jacobs Holding AG is a global
professional investment firm based in Zurich and founded in 1994 by
entrepreneur Klaus J. Jacobs. Jacobs Holding AG takes an entrepreneurial
approach to investing in growth, generating value by creating long-term,
sustainable market leaders. Jacobs Holding AGs sole economic
beneficiary is the Jacobs Foundation, one of the worlds leading
charitable foundations. Established in Zurich in 1989 by Klaus J. Jacobs
and his family, the Foundations goal is to sustainably support future
generations by improving their developmental opportunities, thus
enabling them to become socially responsible members of society. The
Jacobs Foundation funds research projects and intervention programs and
supports scientific institutions to bring about social changes in the
area of child and youth development. Over CHF 500 million in cumulative
grants has been paid out since the Foundations establishment in 1989.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005105/en/