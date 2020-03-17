  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
23.01.2021 03:39

James J. Cotter Living Trust Enters 10b5-1 Trading Plan in 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Reading International, Inc., announced today that the James J. Cotter Living Trust (the "Living Trust) has entered into a 10b5-1 trading plan (the "Trading Plan) with the Company pertaining to the sale by the Living Trust of up to 276,000 shares of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock over a period from January 25, 2021 through and including June 4, 2021, or such earlier date as all such shares are sold, unless the Trading Plan is terminated earlier pursuant to its terms. The Company is advised that, like the 10b5-1 trading plan executed in 2020 by the Co-Trustees of the Living Trust, the purpose of these anticipated sales pursuant to the Trading Plan is to provide liquidity to pay certain estate taxes of the Estate of James J. Cotter (the "Estate) pursuant to the terms of the Estates agreement with the Internal Revenue Service, as well as to pay other expenses of the Living Trust. The Trading Plan requires, among other things, that such sales comply with the requirements of Rule 144 of the Securities Act. Ellen Cotter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Margaret Cotter, the Chair and Executive Vice President  Real Estate Management and Development NYC of the Company are the Co-Trustees of the Living Trust.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

Nachrichten zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Reading International A News
RSS Feed
Reading International A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Reading International Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Reading International A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Reading International A News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - SIXT: Transporter für den Internetboom
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von der LMU München: Buy & Hold
US Aktien (S&P 500 Index): Noch sind es Gewinnmitnahmen
EuropeFX: Quartalsberichte - so elegant wie ein Tesla
Vontobel: Luxusaktien - Trotz der Pandemie en vogue
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Bei allen Börsenüberlegungen sollte die Antizyklik nicht übersehen werden.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Neustart für Amerika?
Allvest powered by Allianz macht Altersvorsorge flexibel. Jederzeit Geld ein- & kostenlos auszahlen.
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Duration und Risikoaufschlag
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Reading International A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Reading International A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Staatsschulden einfach streichen  so realistisch ist dieser (Alp)-Traum
Nebulös, aber mächtig  die EZB ernennt sich zur Retterin Europas
Wirtschaftswachstum zwischen vier und sechs Prozent
Elektroauto gegen Verbrenner  der große Kostenvergleich
Die Baumärkte boomen  und die Heimwerker-Amateure riskieren ihre Gesundheit

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Hamburg setzt auf Wasserstoff
Dividenden: Der große Check - hier gibt es am meisten zu holen
TUI-Aktie: Kapitalerhöhung führt zu Verwässerung - Unsere Einschätzung
SAP-Aktie, Allianz & Co.: Warum die RBI-Analysten die fünf beliebtesten DAX-Werte zum Kauf empfehlen
Pennystocks: Neun deutsche Aktien unter einem Euro

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen gehen ohne starke Ausbrüche aus dem Handel -- VW mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang -- TUI-Belegschaft schrumpft wohl um ein Drittel -- IBM, Intel im Fokus

Investor: Russischer Stromkonzern sollte Uniper-Tochter übernehmen. Schlumberger verdient trotz Umsatzrückgang mehr. BMW schafft CO2-Flottenziel der EU für 2020 locker. Porsche SE erwartet höheren Gewinn für 2020. Investoren verklagen anscheinend Bayer wegen Glyphosat in Deutschland. Vivendi kauft Anteil an spanischem Medienkonglomerat Prisa. ifo: China überholt Deutschland - Weltgrößter Leistungsbilanzüberschuss.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen