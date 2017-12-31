James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank

On April 25, 2018, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.s (the "Company", the
holding company for Bankwell Bank, the "Bank") Board of Directors
elected James M. Garnett, Jr. to serve as a director of the Company and
the Bank.
James (Jim) M. Garnett, Jr. retired in 2016 after 18 years as a managing
director of Citigroup Inc. He spent 15 years as global head of Risk
Architecture which included oversight of credit, market, liquidity and
operational risks across all of Citigroup's businesses and geographies.
In addition, Jim served as the Chief Risk Officer for Citigroup's
Treasury, Country Risk and Operational Risk. Jim joined Citigroup in
1998 as Chief Risk Officer of Citicorp's institutional bank and trading
businesses. From 1982 to 1997, Jim worked for the Chase Manhattan
Corporation and held a variety of roles including head of Global Risk
Management, head of North America derivatives trading and Treasurer of
the parent company. He currently serves as a trustee of South Kent
School and previously was a director of the Corporation Service Company
(CSC) and the International Swap Dealers Association (ISDA) and a
trustee of the College of the Atlantic.
Mr. Garnett's 33 years of extensive experience across all businesses in
the financial service industry, regulatory relationships and operational
risks provide the Company's Board enhanced and broad insight across all
our current and prospective businesses.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking and lending needs
of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties,
CT. For more information about this press release, interested parties
may contact Christopher R. Gruseke, President and Chief Executive
Officer or Penko Ivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166.
For more information, visit www.mybankwell.com.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements
about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements
regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact
that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They
often include words such as "believe, "expect, "anticipate,
"estimate, and "intend or future or conditional verbs such as "will,
"would, "should, "could, or "may. Forward-looking statements, by
their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected
results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest
rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the
securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could
adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries
are engaged.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006883/en/