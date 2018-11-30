Jamie Gregory Named Chief Financial Officer of Synovus

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today announced the appointment of
Jamie Gregory as executive vice president and chief financial officer
(CFO), effective June 24. He currently serves as executive vice
president and head of corporate financial strategy for Regions Financial
Corporation. Gregory succeeds Kevin Blair, who has served as acting CFO
since December 2018, when he
was appointed chief operating officer of Synovus.
"Jamie is a highly regarded industry executive with a long history of
leading the most critical aspects of corporate finance, said Kessel D.
Stelling, chairman and CEO of Synovus. "His background and expertise
will bring added strength and perspective to our company as we focus on
growth and performance in a competitive industry. Jamie will also be a
great cultural fit because of his deep appreciation for our local,
relationship-centered delivery model, our team members, and our
commitment to serving communities. We are truly excited to welcome him
to the team.
Gregory joined Regions in 2009 and served as chief investment officer,
assistant treasurer, head of corporate development and profitability,
and head of finance and corporate development before being named head of
corporate financial strategy earlier this year. Before joining Regions,
Gregory was with Wachovia for 10 years, where he held a number of
corporate investment and portfolio management positions. Gregorys
community service includes the Mountain Brook Planning Commission, where
he serves as secretary, and on the boards of directors of The Literary
Council and Jones Valley Teaching Farm.
Gregory earned a B.A. in Economics from North Carolina State University
and an MBA from Duke Universitys Fuqua School of Business.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in
Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $47 billion in assets. Synovus
provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage
services through 297 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina,
Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Synovus, was named one of American Bankers "Best Banks to Work
For in 2018 and has been recognized as one of the countrys 10 "Most
Reputable Banks by American Banker and the Reputation Institute
for four consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com,
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005144/en/