Jan Berger, MD, and Roberta Herman, MD, Join Voluntis Board of Directors

Regulatory News:
Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960),
a digital therapeutics company, announced today the nominations of Jan
Berger, MD, and Roberta Herman, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr.
Herman and Dr. Berger are both healthcare industry veterans with special
expertise in US payers and providers.
Dr. Berger is a tri-sector healthcare executive with proven
results in private, public and government services over the last 30
years. In 2009, Dr. Berger founded Health Intelligence Partners as a
health care consultancy where she has advised in 14 countries with both
health organizations and national ministries of health. Prior to that,
she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer and
Innovation Officer for CVS Health/Caremark. She currently sits on the
boards of Cambia Health Solutions, a multi-state Blue Cross Blue Shield
plan; GNS Healthcare, a healthcare data analytics company; Tabula Rasa,
a medication safety and management company; and Accent Care, a home
health and palliative care organization. Dr. Berger is an assistant
professor at Northwestern University School of Medicine and School of
Communication in Chicago, Illinois. She is a renowned expert in consumer
engagement and medication adherence and has authored four books and
numerous publications on these topics. She holds both a Doctor of
Medicine degree and a Masters in Jurisprudence from Loyola University
(Chicago, Illinois).
Dr. Herman currently works as the Executive Director of the Group
Insurance Commission of Massachusetts. She is in charge of modernizing
the state agency through new solutions to better insure and care for
state employees and retirees. Prior to her current role, she was
co-leader for payer/provider value transformation in the healthcare
strategy practice at Navigant Consulting. Until 2013, she served as the
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Harvard Pilgrim
Health Care, a Massachusetts based health insurance plan serving 1.2
million commercial and Medicare members across three states. She
currently serves on the Board of the Joslin Diabetes Center. Dr. Herman
has taught at Harvard Medical School and often guest lectures at the
Harvard School of Public Health. She graduated from McGill University
Medical School (Montreal, Canada).
Eric Elliott, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "We are
thrilled to welcome Jan Berger and Roberta Herman to our Board of
Directors, only a few months after the addition of Viviane Monges who
brings excellent experience from the life sciences industry. Their deep
payer and clinical expertise will be invaluable at a key time for
Voluntis, as it focusses on expanding the reach of its solutions across
the United States and aims for wide-reaching payer reimbursement.
Dr. Berger and Dr. Herman will join the meetings of the Board of
Directors as of November 2018. Current member of the Board of Directors,
Ms. Emilie Lidome of CM-CIC Innovation will retire at the end of October
2018. "Id like to thank Emilie for her important contributions to the
Board over the past years and wish her all the best in her future
endeavours, said Eric Elliott.
About Voluntis
Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from
chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus
improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis
solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the
care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage,
manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real- time
recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging
its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates
multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia® and
Diabeo® in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology.
Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science
companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of
Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital
Therapeutics Alliance.
Diabeo® is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Insulia® is
a registered trademark of Voluntis. For further information: http://www.voluntis.com
Voluntis is traded on the Euronext Paris Compartment C market
Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960
