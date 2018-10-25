finanzen.net
25.10.2018
Jan Berger, MD, and Roberta Herman, MD, Join Voluntis Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a digital therapeutics company, announced today the nominations of Jan Berger, MD, and Roberta Herman, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Herman and Dr. Berger are both healthcare industry veterans with special expertise in US payers and providers.

Dr. Berger is a tri-sector healthcare executive with proven results in private, public and government services over the last 30 years. In 2009, Dr. Berger founded Health Intelligence Partners as a health care consultancy where she has advised in 14 countries with both health organizations and national ministries of health. Prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer and Innovation Officer for CVS Health/Caremark. She currently sits on the boards of Cambia Health Solutions, a multi-state Blue Cross Blue Shield plan; GNS Healthcare, a healthcare data analytics company; Tabula Rasa, a medication safety and management company; and Accent Care, a home health and palliative care organization. Dr. Berger is an assistant professor at Northwestern University School of Medicine and School of Communication in Chicago, Illinois. She is a renowned expert in consumer engagement and medication adherence and has authored four books and numerous publications on these topics. She holds both a Doctor of Medicine degree and a Masters in Jurisprudence from Loyola University (Chicago, Illinois).

Dr. Herman currently works as the Executive Director of the Group Insurance Commission of Massachusetts. She is in charge of modernizing the state agency through new solutions to better insure and care for state employees and retirees. Prior to her current role, she was co-leader for payer/provider value transformation in the healthcare strategy practice at Navigant Consulting. Until 2013, she served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Massachusetts based health insurance plan serving 1.2 million commercial and Medicare members across three states. She currently serves on the Board of the Joslin Diabetes Center. Dr. Herman has taught at Harvard Medical School and often guest lectures at the Harvard School of Public Health. She graduated from McGill University Medical School (Montreal, Canada).

Eric Elliott, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "We are thrilled to welcome Jan Berger and Roberta Herman to our Board of Directors, only a few months after the addition of Viviane Monges who brings excellent experience from the life sciences industry. Their deep payer and clinical expertise will be invaluable at a key time for Voluntis, as it focusses on expanding the reach of its solutions across the United States and aims for wide-reaching payer reimbursement.

Dr. Berger and Dr. Herman will join the meetings of the Board of Directors as of November 2018. Current member of the Board of Directors, Ms. Emilie Lidome of CM-CIC Innovation will retire at the end of October 2018. "Id like to thank Emilie for her important contributions to the Board over the past years and wish her all the best in her future endeavours, said Eric Elliott.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real- time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia® and Diabeo® in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Diabeo® is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Insulia® is a registered trademark of Voluntis. For further information: http://www.voluntis.com

Voluntis is traded on the Euronext Paris  Compartment C market

Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960

20.06.18
Voluntis and Monarch Medical Technologies Announce Partnership to Provide Seamless Solution for Insulin Dosing Across the Continuum of Care

