Aerohive
Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, today
announced that JCDecaux, an innovative French company and the world
leader in the Out-Of-Home communication market with over 1 million
advertising panels spread across more than 80 countries, has adopted and
expanded their cloud-managed network across 14 countries in Latin
America using the newest version of HiveManager®, Aerohives cloud-based
network management platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and
Machine Learning (ML).
JCDecaux is the leader in outdoor communication in Latin America with
more than 72,000 advertising displays distributed in street furniture,
airports, transportation, shopping malls and large format panels.
JCDecaux needed to find a solution that would provide a better Wi-Fi
Connectivity experience for more than 1,000 LATAM users, as well as a
centralized management tool for the regional IT team. The innovative
company faced a great challenge: to merge their existing environment,
replace the current access points from other manufacturers with more
advanced technology and ensure its users a minimum downtime combined
with a greater level of experience in mobility for its employees.
After evaluating various solutions, JCDecaux realized Aerohive was the
way to reach their connectivity goals. With the help of SmartWave,
JCDecaux IT team created a migration plan with a completely independent
environment.
"Weve switched all our access points to Aerohive APs with a fully
transparent and secure management solution, experiencing a simplified
implementation and an almost imperceptible period of inactivity for our
users, said Elton Lima, information technology manager, JCDecaux Latin
America. "We were able to add advanced management tools and
troubleshooting for the whole Wi-Fi network. Using Aerohives Client 360
and Network 360 from HiveManager, driven by the concepts of Machine
Learning and Artificial Intelligence, we could provide to management
environment that automate and generate access network knowledge
supporting IT in the best networking decisions for each country.
Today, a JCDecaux employee who travels anywhere in Latin America can get
transparent wireless connectivity through his electronic devices,
regardless of the location.
"SmartWave and Aerohive pros were, by far, the know-how of solving
troubles, and the capillarity of SmartWave to be present in every
country where JCDecaux is, with quality of delivery and implementation,
said Lima. "Weve reached a significant maturity level which guarantees
us a position in this market space and are able to keep up with the new
demands of JCDecaux in Latin America.
To learn more about the ease of deployment and how JCDecaux IT team is
taking advantage of HiveManagers robust features and capabilities,
watch the video: https://youtu.be/PzTiUuozdCU.
