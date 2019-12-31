finanzen.net
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr - jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
08.07.2020 15:00

JDRF and Tandem Diabetes Care Partner to Help Educate and Support the T1D Community

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience, announce a new national partnership to help drive awareness and education on topics related to technology innovation, diabetes management, and healthcare for people with diabetes.

The partnership will utilize JDRFs community facing platforms, including local chapter events, digital channels, and education programs, to bring to life the benefits of devices such as insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors and novel treatment approaches like hybrid closed loop therapy.

"Together, we will show how innovations in type 1 diabetes management and care will continue to minimize the intrusions of T1D on day-to-day life and provide better health outcomes for people living with the disease, said Joe Watterson, JDRF Vice President of Corporate Development.

People living with T1D have a variety of needs that span from reducing the daily burden of disease management to finding a trusted technology partner who can deliver solutions that work reliably, provide clinical benefits, and improve their overall quality of life. The JDRF and Tandem partnership aims to actively support the growing needs of the T1D community and help address the gap in diabetes education on these topics through regional and local activities, including select Type One Nation Summits and JDRF One Walk events.

"Education is the foundation for improved quality of life and clinical outcomes for people with type 1 diabetes, and we are proud to partner with JDRF in furthering our shared mission to support the diabetes community, said Brian Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Tandem Diabetes Care.

About JDRF

JDRFs mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandems flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2, and $TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

Nachrichten zu Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Tandem Diabetes Care News
RSS Feed
Tandem Diabetes Care zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2016Tandem Diabetes Care BuyDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2016Tandem Diabetes Care HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.08.2015Tandem Diabetes Care BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.07.2015Tandem Diabetes Care OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
02.11.2016Tandem Diabetes Care BuyDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2016Tandem Diabetes Care HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.08.2015Tandem Diabetes Care BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.07.2015Tandem Diabetes Care OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Tandem Diabetes Care Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Tandem Diabetes Care News

20.06.20Better Buy: DexCom vs. Tandem Diabetes Care
01.07.20Tandem Diabetes Care Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 94 RS Rating
Weitere Tandem Diabetes Care News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Der Markt auf der Kippe - Heute 18:30 Uhr
Rohstoffe: Gold setzt Höhenflug fort
So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
Vontobel: Tesla - ein Versprechen an die Zukunft der Automobilindustrie
Nasdaq 100  Bullen haben geliefert
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Geldschwemme und die Börse
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Tandem Diabetes Care-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Tandem Diabetes Care Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bei diesen Policen sollten Sie nicht knausern
Sommerangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Der eigene Schreibtisch ist Geschichte
Das ist die Formel gegen Altersarmut
Neue Renditechancen für das ungeliebte Kind der Investoren

News von

Neues Limit: So viel Geld können Kunden vom Konto jetzt sofort überweisen
Steuern: Immer mehr Rentner müssen ihre Bezüge versteuern - Was sie dazu wissen sollten
Bayer-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Teil von Glyphosat-Vergleich womöglich auf der Kippe
Nikola-Aktie fällt stark: Chef vermutet Angriffe von Tesla-Fans
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Commerzbank vor wichtigen Weichenstellungen -- Daimler will Sparkurs in Corona-Krise verschärfen -- Deutsche Post, Delivery Hero, VW, TRATON im Fokus

EU-Gericht kassiert Millionenstrafe der EZB für Credit Agricole. AUDI büßt fast ein Viertel an Absatz ein. EU schließt Abkommen mit Roche und Merck über Covid-19-Arzneien. Salzgitter-Aktionäre sollen auf Dividende verzichten. TUI verzeichnet "vielversprechende" Kreuzfahrt-Buchungen für 2021. EuG senkt EU-Kartellstrafe von 2014 gegen Infineon leicht. Continental: Coronakrise wird Branche noch Jahre belasten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:06 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Commerzbank vor wichtigen Weichenstellungen -- Daimler will Sparkurs in Corona-Krise verschärfen -- Deutsche Post, Delivery Hero, VW, TRATON im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:11 Uhr
Amazon-Aktie vorbörslich fest: DZ Bank hebt fairen Wert für Amazon auf 3.400 Dollar
Standardwerte
15:08 Uhr
Telekom baut Glasfasernetz für die Deutschen Flugsicherung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
NikolaA2P4A9
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750