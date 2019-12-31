JDRF and Tandem Diabetes Care Partner to Help Educate and Support the T1D Community

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience, announce a new national partnership to help drive awareness and education on topics related to technology innovation, diabetes management, and healthcare for people with diabetes.

The partnership will utilize JDRFs community facing platforms, including local chapter events, digital channels, and education programs, to bring to life the benefits of devices such as insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors and novel treatment approaches like hybrid closed loop therapy.

"Together, we will show how innovations in type 1 diabetes management and care will continue to minimize the intrusions of T1D on day-to-day life and provide better health outcomes for people living with the disease, said Joe Watterson, JDRF Vice President of Corporate Development.

People living with T1D have a variety of needs that span from reducing the daily burden of disease management to finding a trusted technology partner who can deliver solutions that work reliably, provide clinical benefits, and improve their overall quality of life. The JDRF and Tandem partnership aims to actively support the growing needs of the T1D community and help address the gap in diabetes education on these topics through regional and local activities, including select Type One Nation Summits and JDRF One Walk events.

"Education is the foundation for improved quality of life and clinical outcomes for people with type 1 diabetes, and we are proud to partner with JDRF in furthering our shared mission to support the diabetes community, said Brian Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Tandem Diabetes Care.

