Jefferson Financial to Acquire Three Synovus Branches in Mobile and Daphne, Alabama

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) and Jefferson Financial Federal
Credit Union today announced that Synovus Bank, a subsidiary of Synovus
Financial Corp., has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to
sell two branches in Mobile, Alabama, and one branch in Daphne, Alabama,
to Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union.
The purchase and assumption agreement provides for the transfer by
Synovus Bank to Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union of $138 million
in loans, $107 million in deposits, and other assets associated with two
Synovus Bank branches located in Mobile, Alabama, and the one Synovus
Bank branch located in Daphne, Alabama, in exchange for a deposit
premium of $14,500,000.
The purchase of the branches is subject to regulatory approval and
satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to be
completed in the first quarter of 2019. The Synovus Bank branches will
continue operating as Synovus Bank until the transaction is completed.
At that time, the branches will operate under the name of Jefferson
Financial Federal Credit Union.
The Burke Group, LLC acted as financial advisor to Synovus Financial
Corp., and Alston & Bird LLP acted as its legal counsel. Jefferson
Financial Federal Credit Union was represented by the law firm of Howard
& Howard Attorneys PLLC.
About Synovus Financial Corp.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in
Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $32 billion in assets. Synovus
provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage
services through 249 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina,
Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Synovus, has been recognized as one of the countrys 10 "Most Reputable
Banks by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four
consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com,
and on Twitter,
Facebook,
LinkedIn,
and Instagram.
About Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
Originally chartered in 1966, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
was created to serve the Jefferson Parish Public School System. Since
then, the Credit Union has grown to a $947 million dollar, full-service
financial institution serving anyone that lives, works, worships or
attends school in 12 counties across southern Louisiana and south
central Alabama.
Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union provides an array of financial
products and services to meet the needs of consumer and commercial
members. Helping members achieve their financial success is not only a
mission statement but the driving force behind the Credit Union.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release and certain of Synovus other filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the
protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking
statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through
Synovus use of words such as "believes, "anticipates, "expects,
"may, "will, "assumes, "should, "predicts, "could, "would,
"intends, "targets, "estimates, "projects, "plans, "potential and
other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding
the outlook for Synovus future business and financial performance
and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known
and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the
completion of the branch sale, which may cause the actual results,
performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from
the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on
the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of,
Synovus management and are subject to significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those
contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors
could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated
by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these
factors are beyond Synovus ability to control or predict.
These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently
known to Synovus management and are inherently subjective, uncertain
and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties,
including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in
Synovus filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the automatic
shelf registration statement on Form S-3, Synovus Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, under the captions
"Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and "Risk
Factors and in Synovus quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current
reports on Form 8-K. Synovus believes these forward-looking statements
are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any
forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and
speak only as of the date that they are made. Synovus does not assume
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of
new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise
may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005967/en/