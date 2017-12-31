JELD-WEN Announces Jury Verdict in Steves & Sons Lawsuit

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (the "Company) announced today that a jury in
the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia,
Richmond Division, has returned a verdict in the lawsuit filed against
its wholly owned subsidiary JELD-WEN, Inc. by Steves & Sons, Inc.
("Steves).
The verdict was unfavorable to JELD-WEN with respect to Steves claims
that JELD-WENs 2012 acquisition of CraftMaster, Inc. ("CMI) violated
Section 7 of the Clayton Act and that JELD-WEN breached the supply
agreement between the parties. The verdict awards Steves $12,151,873 for
past damages under both the Clayton Act and breach of contract claims
and $46,480,581 in future lost profits under the Clayton Act claim. The
Company expects that Steves will be required to elect to recover its
past damages either under the Clayton Act claims or the contract claims,
but not both. If a judgment is entered under the Clayton Act, any
damages awarded will be trebled. In addition, if a judgment is entered
under either theory in accordance with the verdict, Steves will be
entitled to an award of attorneys fees. JELD-WENs position is that,
because future lost profits were awarded, Steves is not permitted to
pursue its claim for divestiture of certain assets acquired in the CMI
acquisition.
The Company continues to believe that the facts underlying this dispute
do not establish either a violation of the antitrust laws or a breach of
contract. The Company notes that both before and after the CMI
acquisition, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice
reviewed the transaction and did not challenge it. JELD-WEN believes
that multiple pretrial and trial rulings were erroneous and improperly
limited the Companys defenses, and that judgment in accordance with the
verdict would be improper for several reasons under applicable law.
JELD-WEN intends to vigorously oppose entry of an adverse judgment, and
to appeal any adverse judgment that may be entered. Accordingly, the
Company does not believe that the ultimate outcome of this matter will
have a material impact on its ability to operate in the ordinary course
of business.
JELD-WENs claims against Steves and others related to misappropriation
of trade secrets remain pending and are set for trial in April 2018.
The Company will offer remarks regarding this matter during its
previously announced February 21, 2018 earnings call.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006484/en/