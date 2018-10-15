JELD-WEN Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018 and Date of Conference Call

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced preliminary third
quarter 2018 revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates and revised its
outlook for full-year 2018 results. Additionally, the company announced
the date of its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call.
Preliminary Third Quarter Summary
Net revenues of $1.130 billion to $1.140 billion, an increase of 14.0%
to 15.0% compared to the same period last year
Adjusted EBITDA of $130 million to $135 million, improved compared to
$128.2 million in the same period a year ago, but below the companys
previous outlook of $143 million to $153 million
Third quarter results were negatively affected by lower than expected
revenues and related operational inefficiencies in North America and
Europe, as well as from unfavorable channel mix impacting price
realization
Repurchased 1.4 million shares during the quarter for $36.6 million,
bringing year-to-date repurchases to 3.1 million shares for $83.6
million
"While disappointed in our preliminary third quarter results, I am
encouraged with the progress we are making across all aspects of the
business, said Gary S. Michel, president and chief executive officer.
"With our service issues behind us, we are working diligently to
strengthen relationships with our key customers, while establishing new
opportunities for our products, and increasing the speed with which we
are deploying the tools of our business operating system, the JELD-WEN
Excellence Model or JEM.
Additionally, the company expects third quarter results to include a
charge of $76.5 million for a litigation contingency related to a recent
court ruling in its ongoing antitrust and trade secrets litigation with
Steves & Sons, Inc. The charge reflects the judgment anticipated to be
entered against the company, including the trebling of $12.2 million of
past damages under the Clayton Act and estimated legal fees. While the
company continues to maintain that it has not violated any antitrust
laws and intends to appeal any adverse judgment, recent rulings in the
case have now provided sufficient detail for the company to estimate
future liabilities if the appeal process is unsuccessful. Further
details on this litigation contingency will be disclosed in the
companys next quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
Updated Full-Year 2018 Guidance
The company also revised its outlook for full year 2018:
Consolidated net revenue growth of 15% to 17%, compared to prior
expectations of 16% to 18%
Adjusted EBITDA of $455 million to $470 million, compared to prior
outlook of $500 million to $520 million
Capital expenditures of $100 million to $110 million, compared to
previous expectations of $100 million to $120 million
Mr. Michel added, "Now that I have been in my role as CEO for a full
quarter, I have identified more areas of our operations that need
process improvement and improved execution. While I continue to have
confidence in the long-term growth and margin potential of the business,
as a result of my ongoing assessment of our capabilities and taking into
account our preliminary third quarter results, we have lowered our
expectations for our 2018 financial results. I believe that our
inconsistent financial performance in 2018 is due to a lack of focus on
execution and process discipline in parts of our organization, which are
capabilities we can fix. We have a great set of assets, a strong
portfolio of brands, and an experienced team of leaders. I view our 2018
financial performance headwinds as temporary in nature, and I am
encouraged about our future. As we look to grow core revenues and
improve margins, I believe we will exit 2018 as a stronger company, with
a more diversified revenue base and greater focus on the customer.
Furthermore, our third quarter results and revised guidance underscore
the need to permanently reduce the fixed cost structure of our business.
As such, within the next month we expect to provide details of a global
initiative to rationalize our manufacturing facilities, which will
simplify operational complexity, improve service levels, reduce our
fixed overhead costs and position the company for sustained growth.
Conference Call Information
JELD-WEN management will host a conference call at 8:00 am EST on
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 to discuss the companys third quarter 2018
financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing
1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (International). A telephone
replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by
dialing 1-844-512-2921 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The
passcode for the replay is 13683842. The replay will be available until
11:59 pm EST, November 20, 2018.
Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of
the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section
of the companys website at http://investors.jeld-wen.com.
The online replay will be available for 30 days on the same website
immediately following the call.
To learn more about JELD-WEN, please visit the companys website at http://investors.jeld-wen.com.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the worlds largest door and window
manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries
located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered
in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an
extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum
windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair
and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.
JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient
products and has been an ENERGY STAR®Partner since 1998. Our
products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand,
along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and
DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®,
Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements
regarding business strategies, market potential, future financial
performance, the potential of our categories and brands, our outlook for
the third quarter and full year 2018, and our expectations, beliefs,
plans, objectives, prospects, assumptions, or other future events.
Forward-looking statements are generally identified by our use of
forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate, "believe, "continue,
"could, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "may, "might, "plan,
"potential, "predict, "seek, or "should, or the negative thereof or
other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Where, in any
forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to
future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on the
current plans, expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections of
our management. Although we believe that these statements are based on
reasonable expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, they
are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, many of which
are beyond our control that could cause actual outcomes and results to
be materially different from those indicated in such statements.
Our actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated
by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors,
including the factors discussed in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and
our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, both filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The assumptions underlying the guidance provided for the third quarter
and full year 2018 include the achievement of anticipated improvements
in end markets, competitive position, and product portfolio; stable
macroeconomic factors; continued inflation in materials and freight
costs; no further changes in foreign currency exchange and tax rates;
successful integration of recent acquisitions; and our future business
plans. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made
as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no
obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to
reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the
date of this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release presents certain "non-GAAP financial measures. The
components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that
are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP). A reconciliation of
non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their nearest
comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the tables at the end
of this press release. The company provides certain guidance solely on a
non-GAAP basis because the company cannot predict certain elements that
are included in certain reported GAAP results, including the variables
and individual adjustments necessary for a reconciliation to GAAP. While
management is not able to specifically quantify the reconciliation items
for forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort,
management bases the estimated ranges of non-GAAP measures for future
periods on its reasonable estimates of such factors as assumed effective
tax rate, assumed interest expense, and other assumptions about capital
requirements for future periods.
We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, and
Adjusted EPS because we believe they assist investors and analysts in
comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a
consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are
indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful in highlighting
trends because they exclude the results of decisions that are outside
the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly
depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure,
the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. We
use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to measure our financial
performance and also to report our results to our board of directors.
Further, our executive incentive compensation is based in part on
Adjusted EBITDA. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA as calculated
herein for purposes of calculating compliance with our debt covenants in
certain of our debt facilities. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered
as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance or
to cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), eliminating the impact
of the following items: loss from discontinued operations, net of tax;
(gain) loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax; equity
(earnings) loss of non-consolidated entities; income tax; depreciation
and amortization; interest expense, net; impairment and restructuring
charges; (gain) loss on sale of property and equipment; share-based
compensation expense; non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation
(income) loss; other non-cash items; non-recurring, extraordinary items;
other items; and costs related to debt restructuring, debt refinancing,
and the Onex investment. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted
EBITDA divided by net revenues.
Other companies may compute these measures differently. No non-GAAP
metric should be considered as an alternative to any other measure
derived in accordance with GAAP.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not sum
precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely
reflect the absolute figures.
