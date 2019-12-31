finanzen.net
Prüfstand Corona: Zufrieden mit Ihrem Portfolio oder Neustart mit echten Experten? Solidvest Neukunde werden und bis zu 1.000 EUR Bonus sichern!-w-
27.04.2020 23:36

JELD-WEN Announces Pricing of $250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. ("JELD-WEN) (NYSE: JELD) today announced that its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary, JELD-WEN, Inc. (the "Issuer), has priced its previously announced offering of $250 million of 6.25% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes) in a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay existing debt under its asset-based revolving credit facility, and the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.

The offering is expected to close on May 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed by JELD-WEN and each of the Issuers existing and future direct or indirect domestic subsidiaries (collectively, the "Guarantors) that guarantees indebtedness under the Issuers term loan agreement (as amended from time to time, the "Term Loan Credit Agreement), and the asset-based revolving credit agreement (as amended from time to time, the "ABL Credit Agreement), under which the Issuer and JELD-WEN of Canada, Ltd. are borrowers, subject to certain exceptions. The Notes will be secured by a first priority lien on certain assets of the Issuer and the Guarantors, and by a second priority lien on certain assets of the Issuer and the Guarantors that secure the ABL Credit Agreement.

The Notes were offered and will be sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the worlds largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding the offering of the Notes. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "may, "might, "plan, "potential, "predict, "seek, or "should, or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans, expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections of our management. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, they are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Nachrichten zu JELD-WEN Holding Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: JELD-WEN stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
JELD-WEN-Aktie: Was Analysten von JELD-WEN erwarten (finanzen.net)
20.02.20
JELD-WEN zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.02.20
Ausblick: JELD-WEN vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.08.19
JELD-WEN veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.08.19
Ausblick: JELD-WEN gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
JELD-WEN präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: JELD-WEN zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr JELD-WEN News
RSS Feed
JELD-WEN zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu JELD-WEN Holding Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.03.2019JELD-WEN BuySeaport Global Securities
07.11.2018JELD-WEN NeutralB. Riley FBR
15.11.2017JELD-WEN NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.11.2017JELD-WEN OverweightBarclays Capital
26.07.2017JELD-WEN BuyGabelli & Co
15.03.2019JELD-WEN BuySeaport Global Securities
08.11.2017JELD-WEN OverweightBarclays Capital
26.07.2017JELD-WEN BuyGabelli & Co
10.05.2017JELD-WEN OutperformRBC Capital Markets
27.02.2017JELD-WEN OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.11.2018JELD-WEN NeutralB. Riley FBR
15.11.2017JELD-WEN NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
31.03.2017JELD-WEN NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2017JELD-WEN HoldSunTrust
21.02.2017JELD-WEN Mkt PerformFBR & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für JELD-WEN Holding Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene JELD-WEN News

31.03.20JELD-WEN-Aktie: Was Analysten von JELD-WEN erwarten
20.04.20Erste Schätzungen: JELD-WEN stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
28.03.20JELD-WEN Shareholder Notice: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 In JELD-WEN Holding. Inc. To Contact The Firm
02.04.20JELD-WEN Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Investing In JELD-WEN Holding. Inc. To Contact The Firm
08.04.20JELD-WEN Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 In JELD-WEN Holding. Inc. To Contact The Firm
20.04.20DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding. Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100.000 to Contact the Firm
15.04.20JELD-WEN Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 in JELD-WEN Holding. Inc. to Contact the Firm
16.04.20JELD-WEN Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 In JELD-WEN Holding. Inc. To Contact The Firm
18.04.20JELD-WEN Shareholder Notice: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 In JELD-WEN Holding. Inc. To Contact The Firm
19.04.20MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding. Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100.000 to Contact the Firm
Weitere JELD-WEN News
Werbung

Inside

ETF-Sparplan starten: So einfach geht's
DZ BANK - Märkte im Ausnahmezustand - Sind das schon Kaufkurse?
HeidelbergCement: Fallen Angel mit stabilem (technischen) Fundament
Financial Fact: Nicht auf Aktien setzen, die von einer schnellen internationalen Konjunkturerholung abhängig sind
Vontobel: Ölpreis auf Rekordtief  Clevere Öl-Strategie gesucht?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones bullische Tendenzen
Kone zeigt sich beim Ausblick zurückhaltend
Diese 10 Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
Exporo: Wie Logistik-Immobilien die letzte Meile meistern wollen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur JELD-WEN-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

JELD-WEN Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Immobilienmarkt scheint immun gegen Corona zu sein
Die trügerische Corona-Hoffnung der deutschen Mieter
Jetzt haben Sie die Chance, die PKV zu verlassen
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher
Fahrverbote, höhere Bußgelder  Die neue StVO tut richtig weh

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kräftig höher -- Dow letztlich stärker -- thyssenkrupp streicht hunderte Stellen -- Deutsche Bank startet eigenes System für kontaktloses Bezahlen -- Tesla, GM, adidas, Wirecard im Fokus

Amazon macht Apple Rang beim Börsenwert streitig. Boeing bläst Milliardendeal mit Embraer ab. Fielmann spürt Corona-Krise: Gewinn bricht ein. Jungheinrich streicht Prognose. Vossloh mit besseren Geschäften. Sanofi und Regeneron stoppen Teil ihrer COVID-19-Studie. Airbus-Chef bereitet offenbar Mitarbeiter auf Stellenabbau vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
27.04.20
DAX schließt kräftig höher -- Dow letztlich stärker -- thyssenkrupp streicht hunderte Stellen -- Deutsche Bank startet eigenes System für kontaktloses Bezahlen -- Tesla, GM, adidas, Wirecard im Fokus
Sonstiges
27.04.20
Ray Dalio: "Jetzt in Anleihen zu investieren wäre ziemlich verrückt"
Kryptowährungen
27.04.20
Bitcoin wird plötzlich für zahlreiche Krypto-Neulinge attraktiv
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Daimler AG710000
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M