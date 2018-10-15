JELD-WEN Announces the Departure of Brooks Mallard, CFO and the Promotion of John Linker to CFO

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced that John Linker has
been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer
(CFO) effective November 8, 2018, replacing L. Brooks Mallard, who will
leave the company the same day to pursue other career interests. Mr.
Linker currently serves as JELD-WENs senior vice president, corporate
development and investor relations. Mr. Mallards departure is not based
on any disagreement with the company or based on any accounting or
financial reporting matters.
"I would like to thank Brooks for his four years of dedicated service to
JELD-WEN, said Gary S. Michel, president and chief executive officer.
"Brooks played several key roles in preparing JELD-WEN to become a
public company. We all wish him the best in his future endeavors.
Mr. Linker, who joined JELD-WEN in 2012, previously served as the
companys treasurer and interim finance leader for JELD-WENs Europe and
Australasia segments. Prior to joining JELD-WEN, Mr. Linker held
leadership positions in corporate development and finance with United
Technologies Corporations Aerospace Systems Division, and its
predecessor, Goodrich Corporation. Mr. Linker holds a Bachelor of Arts
in economics from Duke University as well as a Master of Business
Administration from Duke Universitys Fuqua School of Business.
"The Board of Directors believes that Johns knowledge of our business,
comprehensive corporate finance experience, leadership and teambuilding
skills make him the right successor as CFO, said Gary S. Michel,
president and chief executive officer. "John has earned a reputation as
a results-driven leader, making significant contributions to our growth
and driving process discipline into his areas of responsibility. He
established our M&A program, leading us through 13 successful
acquisitions. John also played an important role in leading JELD-WEN
through our initial public offering and building strong relationships
with our shareholders, analysts, and lenders.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the worlds largest door and window
manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries
located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered
in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an
extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum
windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair
and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.
JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient
products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products
are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several
market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and
Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005910/en/