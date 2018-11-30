Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American:TMP) is pleased to
welcome Jennifer R. Tegan to the Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of
Directors. Ms. Tegan was officially elected at the Annual Meeting of
Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Ms. Tegan will continue as a
director of Tompkins Financials affiliate, Tompkins Trust Company,
where she has served since 2016.
Since starting with Cayuga Venture Fund in 2002, Ms. Tegan has been
working with, supporting and financing entrepreneurs in technology-based
companies in the areas of communications equipment, social networking,
semi-conductors, materials sciences, consumer products, and SAAS. As
part of her role with Cayuga Venture Fund, she also serves on the
corporate boards of GiveGab (Ithaca, NY), Venuebook (New York, NY), POM
(Newark, NJ) and True Gault (New York, NY). In 2018, Ms. Tegan joined
the board of directors of the National Venture Capital Association, the
preeminent trade association advocating for public policy that supports
the American entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ms. Tegan is past President and
current Executive Committee Member of the Upstate Capital Association of
New York Board (formerly, UVANY) a membership trade organization whose
mission is to increase access to capital for entrepreneurs and companies
in Upstate NY.
Thomas R. Rochon, Chairman of Tompkins Financial, stated, "We are very
pleased to welcome Jennifer to the Tompkins Financial Board of
Directors. She brings great experience, a strong reputation, and shares
our boards long term commitment to Tompkins Financials values and
goals.
Steve Romaine, President and CEO of Tompkins Financial Corporation,
stated, "We believe Jennifers qualifications to sit on our Board of
Directors include her executive experience in a leadership position at
Cayuga Venture Fund, her service on the Tompkins Trust Company Board of
Directors, and her involvement with economic development and other civic
engagement in the Tompkins County region.
Ms. Tegan is also an active member of the Tompkins County community and
serves on the Board of Tompkins County Area Development and the Board of
the Elizabeth Ann Clune Montessori School of Ithaca. She also has served
on the Board of the Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation and
on the Economic Development Committee for the Ithaca Urban Renewal
Agency.
Tegan has her BA and MS in geology from Smith College and University of
Cincinnati, respectively, and her MBA from Cornell University. She is a
marathon runner and enjoys weightlifting, hiking, cross-country and
downhill skiing. She lives in Ithaca with her husband and daughter.
Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving
the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the
Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY,
Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of
Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance
Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins
Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.
