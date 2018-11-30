Jennifer Upshaw Named Chief Retail Banking Officer of Synovus

Synovus today named Jennifer Upshaw chief retail banking officer,
effective May 6. A 16-year veteran of Synovus, Upshaw was previously
group executive, marketing. She will report to Chief Community Banking
Officer Wayne Akins, who leads retail, private wealth, and commercial
banking across Synovus five-state southeastern footprint.
"Jennifer is one of the most effective and widely respected executives
at Synovus, with a long history in retail banking that includes leading
several of our most important modernization and growth initiatives of
the last 10 years, said Wayne Akins, Synovus chief community banking
officer. "I am delighted she has accepted this new role, and look
forward to her guiding our retail team in meeting the changing needs of
customers in the highly-competitive and rapidly evolving retail banking
space.
As chief retail banking officer, Upshaw will be responsible for creating
and executing Synovus strategies for consumer and small business
clients, managing sales and risk performance, setting annual strategic
plan and performance targets, and overseeing consumer and small business
products and delivery channels.
Upshaw joined Synovus in 2003 as a management associate at Columbus Bank
and Trust, the flagship bank division rebranded in 2018 as part of the
companys consolidation of its 26 separately branded bank division. She
spent several years as assistant branch manager and branch manager prior
to becoming a regional manager in 2006. In 2010, Upshaw joined the
retail banking group, where she led development and implementation of
its refreshed retail strategy. She was named senior director, marketing,
in February 2017, and group executive, marketing, in January 2019.
Upshaw earned a B.A. in finance from the University of Georgia.
