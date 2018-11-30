finanzen.net
01.05.2019 22:50
Jennifer Upshaw Named Chief Retail Banking Officer of Synovus

Synovus today named Jennifer Upshaw chief retail banking officer, effective May 6. A 16-year veteran of Synovus, Upshaw was previously group executive, marketing. She will report to Chief Community Banking Officer Wayne Akins, who leads retail, private wealth, and commercial banking across Synovus five-state southeastern footprint.

"Jennifer is one of the most effective and widely respected executives at Synovus, with a long history in retail banking that includes leading several of our most important modernization and growth initiatives of the last 10 years, said Wayne Akins, Synovus chief community banking officer. "I am delighted she has accepted this new role, and look forward to her guiding our retail team in meeting the changing needs of customers in the highly-competitive and rapidly evolving retail banking space.

As chief retail banking officer, Upshaw will be responsible for creating and executing Synovus strategies for consumer and small business clients, managing sales and risk performance, setting annual strategic plan and performance targets, and overseeing consumer and small business products and delivery channels.

Upshaw joined Synovus in 2003 as a management associate at Columbus Bank and Trust, the flagship bank division rebranded in 2018 as part of the companys consolidation of its 26 separately branded bank division. She spent several years as assistant branch manager and branch manager prior to becoming a regional manager in 2006. In 2010, Upshaw joined the retail banking group, where she led development and implementation of its refreshed retail strategy. She was named senior director, marketing, in February 2017, and group executive, marketing, in January 2019.

Upshaw earned a B.A. in finance from the University of Georgia.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $47 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 300 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, was named one of American Bankers "Best Banks to Work For in 2018 and has been recognized as one of the countrys 10 "Most Reputable Banks by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

