finanzen.net
21.11.2019 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

Jim Ross, SPDR Chairman and ETF Innovator, to Retire

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), announced today that Jim Ross, chairman, Global SPDR, will be retiring from the firm at the end of March 2020 after a distinguished 27-year career.

Ross, who joined State Street in 1992, was instrumental in creating, developing and bringing to market many of the worlds first ETFs, earning him the moniker of the "godfather of ETFs. The product grew from inception in 1993 when SPY was launched on the American Stock Exchange, to an industry that today stands at almost $6 trillion worldwide and is still one of the fastest -growing investment products in the market.

"Without question Jim has been one of the most influential figures in the investment management industry, said Ron OHanley, CEO and president, State Street. "I have known Jim for many years and I am constantly struck by his dedication to clients, his focus on building and developing teams and his passion for creating solutions for investors of all types. His role in creating many of the worlds first ETFs ensures he will go down in history as an instrumental player in perhaps the most important product innovation the industry has seen. The ETF today provides a vital diversified investment product for investors across the spectrum and for that we, and the industry, owe Jim a great deal.

Cyrus Taraporevala, CEO and president, State Street Global Advisors, added, "Jims contribution to the history of financial services is irrefutable. He is a titan who has played a key role enabling institutional and individual investors to invest in new and unique manners, with greater precision of exposures and liquidity. We are extremely proud of his accomplishments in helping to create many of the worlds first ETFs and his impact at State Street will be felt long after he has bid farewell. We wish him the very best in his retirement; he has earned it.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunities I have had during my career at State Street, said Ross. "Every success I was part of came down to working alongside amazing teams and great leaders who embraced innovation and collaboration and were dedicated to serving clients. I am looking forward to my next chapter which will undoubtedly include remaining engaged in the ETF industry, but also devoting more time to my non-profit work. I leave behind the best teams and clients in the business and an organization that will continue to innovate with purpose and deliver with excellence on behalf of those great clients, stakeholders and investors around the world.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.95 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of September 30, 2019 and includes approximately $44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Intellectual Property Information: Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Expiration Date: 11/30/2020

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene State Street News

21.10.19State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc
06.11.19Why Shares of State Street Jumped in October
25.10.19State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - Green REIT&#160;plc
30.10.19State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc
24.10.19State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - [AbbVie Inc.]
24.10.19State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - [Allergan plc]
24.10.19State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc
31.10.19Gold's uptrend still healthy as uncertainty support prices above $1.500 - State Street Global Advisors
01.11.19State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Just Eat plc
13.11.19State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Just Eat plc
Weitere State Street News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Durchbruch bei der Alzheimerforschung?
TecDAX: Zwei Neuaufnahmen möglich
Nordex setzt aufs Ausland
Einstiegsmöglichkeit bei der Aktie des Online-Tickethändlers?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - EMA50 Stunde
Bayer  Vor nächster Abwärtswelle?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

18:37 UhrBankensoftware-Firma Avaloq engagiert Banken für Besitzerwechsel
17:18 UhrBuds & Duds: Cannabis stocks make big gains for second straight day; Canopy Growth surges on Bank of America upgrade
14:56 UhrJPMorgan Global : Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury
10:56 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b
10:55 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : Allergan plc 38.5b
10:12 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Takeaway.com N.V.
10:11 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Inmarsat plc
06:56 UhrRein in die Jahrhundertrally! 12 Top-Empfehlungen
01:50 Uhr'I love you' Goldman Sachs. Cliffs boss says year after hurling abuse
20.11.19Ex-JPMorgan trader found guilty in U.S. currency-rigging trial

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Am saubersten putzt die elektrische Acht-Euro-Zahnbürste
So ändert George Soros seine Anlagestrategie
Schnäppchen-Handy am Black Friday finden? Das müssen Sie beachten
Wohnungsbau in Deutschland hat seinen Zenit überschritten

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie ITM Power hebt ab. Was ist da los?
Gewinngiganten: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt - das sind unsere sechs Favoriten
Altersvorsorge in Gefahr: Pensionskasse der Steuerberater ist am Ende - Weitere Pleiten drohen
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus

Attacken gegen McDonald's-Belegschaft in den USA - Mitarbeiter klagen. Amazons 'Dash-Regal' bestellt automatisch Artikel nach. Delta bekräftigt Interesse an Alitalia. Teurer Deal: PayPal kauft Prämienplattform Honey. Technische Störung bei Netflix behoben. Xerox will Kauf von HP nicht aufgeben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:12 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:19 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Ausland
19:20 Uhr
Bewerber aufgepasst: Tesla bietet schon erste Jobs in Berliner Gigafactory an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Bank AG514000
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
K+S AGKSAG88
Allianz840400