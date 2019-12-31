finanzen.net
25.02.2020 14:30

John C. Plant to Lead Howmet Aerospace as Co-CEO

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) announced today that John C. Plant has agreed to a new three-year employment agreement to lead Howmet Aerospace through March 2023 as co-Chief Executive Officer, effective with the expected separation of Arconic Inc. on April 1, 2020. Mr. Plant will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Howmet Aerospace.

At separation, Tolga Oal will serve as co-CEO with Mr. Plant. Mr. Oal currently serves as President of Arconic Engineered Structures, a global leader in highly engineered titanium and aluminum components for the aerospace and defense markets.

Since February 2019, Mr. Plant has led the successful transformation of Arconic Inc., which has included improved profitability in 2019. Mr. Plant also has led the separation of Arconic Inc. into two independent, publicly traded companies  Howmet Aerospace Inc. and Arconic Corporation.

Until separation, Mr. Plant will serve as sole Chief Executive Officer of Arconic Inc. and Mr. Oal will hold the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer Designate.

Mr. Oal has more than 20 years of global experience in manufacturing, engineering, sales, finance and product strategy. He joined Arconic in May 2019 from American Axle & Manufacturing in Detroit, Michigan, where he had $4.2 billion P&L responsibility for the Driveline business with 9,000 employees in 17 production and engineering facilities worldwide. Earlier, Mr. Oal held key finance and operations positions in the Electronics business segment of TRW Automotive, where he ultimately had $1.5 billion P&L responsibility, oversight of 3,000 employees and 16 manufacturing and engineering centers in Americas, Europe and Asia. Mr. Oal earned an MBA in International Finance from the University of Florida  Gainesville and a BS in Chemical Engineering / Process Engineering from Bosphorus University in Istanbul, Turkey. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan Executive Management Program at Ann Arbor.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Arconics expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts and expectations relating to the growth of the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, commercial transportation and other end markets; statements and guidance regarding future financial results or operating performance; statements regarding future strategic actions; and statements about Arconic's strategies, outlook, business and financial prospects. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Arconics perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Arconic believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) uncertainties regarding the planned separation, including whether it will be completed pursuant to the targeted timing, asset perimeters, and other anticipated terms, if at all; (b) the impact of the separation on the businesses of Arconic; (c) the risk that the businesses will not be separated successfully or such separation may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, which could result in additional demands on Arconics resources, systems, procedures and controls, disruption of its ongoing business, and diversion of managements attention from other business concerns; (d) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally; (e) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Arconic; (f) the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; (g) competition from new product offerings, disruptive technologies or other developments; (h) political, economic, and regulatory risks relating to Arconics global operations, including compliance with U.S. and foreign trade and tax laws, sanctions, embargoes and other regulations; (i) manufacturing difficulties or other issues that impact product performance, quality or safety; (j) Arconics inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, facility closures, curtailments, expansions, or joint ventures; (k) the impact of potential cyber attacks and information technology or data security breaches; (l) the loss of significant customers or adverse changes in customers business or financial conditions; (m) adverse changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; (n) the impact of changes in aluminum prices and foreign currency exchange rates on costs and results; (o) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation, which can expose Arconic to substantial costs and liabilities; and (p) the other risk factors summarized in Arconics Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Arconic on its website or otherwise. Arconic disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Arconic Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.01.20
Ausblick: Arconic zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.11.19
Arconic zahlt Dividende an die Aktionäre aus (MyDividends)
27.09.19
Arconic zahlt eine unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Arconic informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
Ausblick: Arconic gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
12.07.19
Arconic schüttet 2 Cents Dividende aus (MyDividends)
02.05.19
Arconic: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
29.04.19
Ausblick: Arconic öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Arconic News
RSS Feed
Arconic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Arconic Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.08.2019Arconic OverweightBarclays Capital
29.03.2018Arconic Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.07.2017Arconic BuySeaport Global Securities
06.03.2017Arconic buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.2016Arconic BuyArgus Research Company
07.08.2019Arconic OverweightBarclays Capital
13.07.2017Arconic BuySeaport Global Securities
06.03.2017Arconic buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.2016Arconic BuyArgus Research Company
29.03.2018Arconic Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Arconic Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Krypto-Webinar

Der Bitcoin kletterte seit Jahresbeginn annähernd 40 Prozent. Welches Potenzial der Bitcoin in diesem Jahr noch hat und wie Sie als Anleger am besten vom steigenden Bitcoin-Kurs profitieren können, verraten zwei Kryptoexperten im Online-Seminar.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Arconic News

26.01.20Ausblick: Arconic zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Arconic News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Corona-Pandemie sorgt für Kurseinbruch bei S&P500 und DAX
SOCIETE GENERALE: Apple - Short-Chance
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
BMW  Mit Stromern auf Linie
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Beiersdorf, Heidelberg Cement
DZ BANK - Rebound-Gelegenheit nach Korrekturbewegung
LOreal vor richtungsweisendem Test
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Coronavirus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Arconic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Arconic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Märchen vom billigen Kredit
Wer Sicherheit sucht, flüchtet jetzt in den Franken
Coronavirus trifft die Euro-Zone an ihrer empfindlichsten Stelle
Die Dividenden-Rezession offenbart den Abstieg der deutschen Kraftzentren
Berlin führt als erstes Bundesland einen Mietendeckel ein

News von

DAX mit mehr als vier Prozent im Minus - Anleger flüchten in Gold und Staatsanleihen
DAX im Crash-Check: Bei welchen Aktien die Analysten jetzt die Reißleine ziehen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Rückkehr an den Basistrend
Warum ein US-Amerikaner nach 45 Jahren fast 800.000 Euro mehr hat als ein Deutscher
DAX unter 13.000 Punkten: Virus-Angst setzt Börsen erneut zu - Lufthansa-Aktie büßt ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- LEONI verbucht mehr Verlust -- MasterCard mit Umsatzwarnung und Führungswechsel -- New Work, KWS Saat, United Airlines, Fraport, Corestate im Fokus

HP-Aktie vorbörslich freundlich: Gewinneinbruch lässt Anleger kalt. Home Depot verdient im 4. Quartal mehr. TeamViewer verdient weniger als zunächst berichtet. Amazon eröffnet ersten größeren Supermarkt ohne Kassen. Iberdrola kündigt Aktienrückkauf für 1,57 Milliarden Euro an. Prudential: Hedgefonds Third Point zur Abspaltungen

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:22 Uhr
DAX leichter -- LEONI verbucht mehr Verlust -- MasterCard mit Umsatzwarnung und Führungswechsel -- New Work, KWS Saat, United Airlines, Fraport, Corestate im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:47 Uhr
Corestate will dank Immobilienboom weiter wachsen - Corestate-Aktie auf Hoch seit August 2018
Ausland
14:40 Uhr
Kone setzt auf Vorteile durch Verkauf der thyssenkrupp-Aufzugsparte
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400