Johnson Controls kündigt Dividende an

Der Mischkonzern Johnson Controls International plc (ISIN: IE00BY7QL619, NYSE: JCI) wird eine Quartalsdividende in Höhe von 0,35 US-Dollar ausbezahlen, wie am Mittwoch berichtet wurde. Die Dividende wird am 14. Oktober 2022 ausgeschüttet (Record date: 26. September 2022).

Auf das Gesamtjahr hochgerechnet kommen somit 1,40 US-Dollar zur Ausschüttung. Beim derzeitigen Börsenkurs von 56,29 US-Dollar entspricht dies einer aktuellen Dividendenrendite von 2,49 Prozent (Stand: 14. September 2022). Johnson Controls zahlt bereits seit dem Jahr 1887 ohne Unterbrechung eine Dividende an seine Investoren. Im März 2022 erfolgte gegenüber dem Vorquartal (0,34 US-Dollar) eine Steigerung um knapp 3 Prozent.

1885 gründete Warren Johnson den Konzern in den USA. Im Jahr 2016 übernahm Johnson Controls Tyco International und verlegte den Firmensitz nach Cork, Irland. Johnson Controls ist ein Anbieter von Dienstleistungen für die Gebäudetechnik, wie Sicherheitslösungen, Brandbekämpfung oder Gebäudeautomation und Gebäuderegelung.

Der Konzern verfügt über 500 Niederlassungen in mehr als 150 Ländern und beschäftigt rund 100.000 Mitarbeiter. Im dritten Quartal (30. Juni) des Fiskaljahres 2022 betrug der Umsatz 6,61 Mrd. US-Dollar (Vorjahr: 6,34 Mrd. US-Dollar), wie am 4. August 2022 berichtet wurde. Unter dem Strich stand ein Gewinn von 443 Mio. US-Dollar nach einem Gewinn von 661 Mio. US-Dollar im Vorjahr.

Die Aktie liegt auf der aktuellen Kursbasis an der Wall Street seit Jahresbeginn 2022 mit 30,77 Prozent im Minus und die Marktkapitalisierung beträgt aktuell 38,88 Mrd. US-Dollar (Stand: 14. September 2022).

Redaktion MyDividends.de