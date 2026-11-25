

EQS Newswire / 25/11/2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Werbung International systemwide sales rise 19.1%, led by Vietnam, North America and key Asian brands, as global store network reaches 10,943. The Philippines posted resilient growth in Q3 on strong consumer demand for both brands, contributing 50.9% of global systemwide sales.

Key Highlights:



Strong topline growth: Systemwide sales increased 15.6% year on year to Php133.0 billion (approx. US$2.1 billion), while consolidated revenues grew 14.9% to Php87.7 billion (approx. US$1.4 billion).

Systemwide sales increased 15.6% year on year to Php133.0 billion (approx. US$2.1 billion), while consolidated revenues grew 14.9% to Php87.7 billion (approx. US$1.4 billion). Accelerating international business growth: International systemwide sales increased 19.1% year on year, accounting for 49.1% of global systemwide sales, alongside the Philippine business' 50.9% contribution. Growth was led by Highlands Coffee, Jollibee Vietnam, Jollibee North America, Yonghe King and Tim Ho Wan, which recorded systemwide sales increases of 40.7%, 50.6%, 18.9%, 18.1% and 13.7%, respectively.

International systemwide sales increased 19.1% year on year, accounting for 49.1% of global systemwide sales, alongside the Philippine business' 50.9% contribution. Growth was led by Highlands Coffee, Jollibee Vietnam, Jollibee North America, Yonghe King and Tim Ho Wan, which recorded systemwide sales increases of 40.7%, 50.6%, 18.9%, 18.1% and 13.7%, respectively. Improved profit performance: Operating income rose 11.0% to Php5.7 billion (approx. US$92 million), while net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company (NIAT) grew 7.4% to Php3.3 billion (approx. US$52 million). Excluding applicable effects of the specified items detailed in Profit Performance, net of related tax impacts where applicable, management-adjusted operating income and NIAT would have grown 17.7% and 19.4% year on year, respectively.

Operating income rose 11.0% to Php5.7 billion (approx. US$92 million), while net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company (NIAT) grew 7.4% to Php3.3 billion (approx. US$52 million). Excluding applicable effects of the specified items detailed in Profit Performance, net of related tax impacts where applicable, management-adjusted operating income and NIAT would have grown 17.7% and 19.4% year on year, respectively. Sustained nine-month sales growth: For the first nine months of 2026, systemwide sales and consolidated revenues increased 13.5% and 11.6%, respectively.



METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES – -



Jollibee Group's international markets were a key contributor to the quarter's growth, accounting for 49.1% of global systemwide sales, alongside the Philippine business' 50.9% contribution. International systemwide sales increased 19.1% year on year, with growth across the Group's portfolio of brands.



As of September 2026, the Group operated 7,413 stores internationally, contributing to its global network of 10,943 stores across 33 countries.



Ernesto Tanmantiong, Chief Executive Officer of JFC, said: "Our third-quarter results mark two important advances: accelerating growth and a near-even contribution from our Philippine and international businesses. International was driven by Jollibee's gains in several markets. In North America, where Jollibee was voted No. 1 Best Fried Chicken by USA Today for the third consecutive year, system-wide sales grew +18.9%. In Vietnam, system-wide sales growth of +50.6% solidifies our position as the No. 1 QSR, according to Euromonitor. Back home, we are building on this momentum through disciplined expansion, with 1,500 potential trade areas identified in the Philippines for 2027-2030."



Third Quarter Performance



Sustained Growth: Year-on-Year Business Momentum



International systemwide sales grew 19.1%, led by Highlands Coffee (+40.7%), Jollibee Vietnam (+50.6%), Jollibee North America (+18.9%), Yonghe King (+18.1%) and Tim Ho Wan (+13.7%).



The Philippine business recorded systemwide sales growth of 12.5%, with Jollibee and Mang Inasal serving as key growth engines.







Reported Financial and Operating Results Quarter 3 (Unaudited)



%



Change 9M 2026 (Unaudited)



%



Change 2026 2025 2026 2025 System Wide Sales 133,017 (~US$2,124) 115,030



(~US$1,836) 15.6 377,690(~US$6,030) 332,768(~US$5,312) 13.5 Revenues 87,747 (~US$1,401) 76,370 (~US$1,219) 14.9 250,201(~US$3,994) 224,222(~US$3,580) 11.6 Operating Income 5,749 (~US$92) 5,180 (~US$83) 11.0 15,861(~US$253) 16,062(~US$256) (1.3) EBITDA 12,095 (~US$193) 11,001 (~US$176) 9.9 33,398(~US$533) 31,965(~US$510) 4.5 Net Income 3,213 (~US$51) 3,103(~US$50) 3.6 8,141(~US$130) 9,017(~US$144) (9.7) Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company



3,259(~US$52)



3,034(~US$48)



7.4



8,126(~US$130)



8,650(~US$138)



(6.1) Earnings Per Share - Basic 2.828(~US$0.045) 2.627(~US$0.042) 7.7 7.011(~US$0.112) 7.484(~US$0.119) (6.3) Earnings Per Share - Diluted 2.828(~US$0.045) 2.619(~US$0.042) 8.0 7.010(~US$0.112) 7.462(~US$0.119) (6.1) Note: (1) Amounts are in million pesos, except per-share data



(2) All financial figures are reported results. Systemwide sales (SWS) is a management metric and is not part of the audited financial statements



Same-Store Sales



Same-store sales grew 4.7% for the quarter, with international markets recording 2.5% growth. Jollibee Vietnam delivered strong same-store sales growth of 17.3%, complementing its No. 1 position by store network size and ranking as Vietnam's No. 1 quick-service restaurant brand, according to Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice 2026 study.



Jollibee North America's 4.1% same-store sales growth reflected continued consumer demand, complemented by Chickenjoy's third consecutive Best Fast Food Fried Chicken win in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, further demonstrating the brand's consumer appeal.



The Group's coffee and tea segment grew same-store sales by 3.5%, while Smashburger recorded a 3.8% increase.



For the Philippine business, same-store sales increased 6.7%. Despite a challenging domestic and macroeconomic environment, Jollibee Philippines and Mang Inasal delivered strong same-store sales growth, supported by increases in both average checks and transaction counts. This performance underscored resilient consumer demand for the Group's leading brands and reinforced the Philippine business' continued momentum.



Store Network



As of September 2026, JFC's global store network stood at 10,943 stores, up 6.2% year on year, comprising 7,413 stores internationally and 3,530 stores in the Philippines.



Network expansion reflected 745 gross new store openings and 172 additional stores from the acquisition of Shabu All Day. Of the gross new openings, 506 (68%) were franchised.



Profit Performance



Operating income grew 11.0% year on year to Php5.7 billion (approx. US$92 million), while net income increased 3.6% to Php3.2 billion (approx. US$51 million) and NIAT rose 7.4% to Php3.3 billion (approx. US$52 million). Excluding specified adjustments, operating income and NIAT would have increased by 17.7% and 19.4%, respectively, highlighting the impact of the specified items on reported earnings.



The adjustments comprised approximately Php194.0 million (approx. US$3 million) in expenses related to the planned international business spin-off, and approximately Php262.0 million (approx. US$4 million) for a one-time accrual for certain legal proceedings, and a non-cash revaluation loss. The applicable tax impact of Php81.4 million(approx. US$1 million) was deducted in determining management-adjusted NIAT.



General and administrative expenses (GAEX) also included costs associated with store closures and lease terminations as part of Smashburger's ongoing turnaround and transition toward a predominantly franchised business model. These costs remain included in the reported and management-adjusted results.



Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was Php12.1 billion (approx. US$193 million)in Q3, compared with Php11.0 billion (approx. US$176 million) a year earlier. Management-adjusted EBITDA was Php12.6 billion (approx. US$201 million), excluding the planned international spin-off expenses, and other specified items recognized during the quarter, as described above.



Management-adjusted operating income, NIAT and EBITDA are supplemental measures presented to illustrate the effects of the specified items and are not substitutes for reported financial results.



Basic earnings per share increased 7.7% while diluted earnings per share rose 8.0%, with both reaching Php2.828 (approx. US$0.045).



Commenting on the Group's third-quarter profit performance, Richard Shin, Global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of the Jollibee Group and CEO of Jollibee Group International, said:



"Our profit performance strengthened progressively through the year, with operating income growth improving from Q1 to growth in Q2 and Q3. NIAT increased 7.4% year on year during the quarter. This positive trajectory reflects stronger operating momentum, disciplined cost management, and continued execution of our profitability initiatives.



We grew both operating income and NIAT year on year despite significant expenses associated with the planned international spin-off and other specified items recognized during the quarter. These results demonstrate our business resilience and ability to translate operating momentum into improved profitability while investing in sustainable, long-term growth."



Nine-Month Performance



For the first nine months of 2026, systemwide sales grew 13.5% to Php377.7 billion (approx. US$6.0 billion), while consolidated revenues increased 11.6% to Php250.2 billion (approx. US$4.0 billion). Operating income declined 1.3% year on year to Php15.9 billion (approx. US$253 million), while NIAT decreased 6.1% to Php8.1 billion (approx. US$130 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were Php7.011 (approx. US$0.112) and Php7.010 (approx. US$0.112), respectively.



Corporate Action



On November 10, 2026, Jollibee Foods Corporation's (JFC) Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of Php2.11 (approx. US$0.03) per common share, payable on December 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 24, 2026. The ex-dividend date is November 23, 2026. This brings JFC's total regular cash dividends for 2026 to Php3.44 (approx. US$0.05) per share, matching the amount declared and paid in 2025.



Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Jollibee Group Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,900 stores and cafés across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), bubble tea brand Milksha (51%), and SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%*) The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.







* On September 23, 2026, the Jollibee Group entered into an agreement to sell an 11% interest in the company that owns Highlands Coffee, subject to closing conditions.



To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com * On September 23, 2026, the Jollibee Group entered into an agreement to sell an 11% interest in the company that owns Highlands Coffee, subject to closing conditions.



News Source: Jollibee Group

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) and its subsidiaries (the "Jollibee Group") reported third-quarter systemwide sales growth of 15.6%, consolidated revenue growth of 14.9% and operating income growth of 11.0% year on year. Stronger same-store sales and continued expansion of the Jollibee Group's global store network supported this performance.Jollibee Group's international markets were a key contributor to the quarter's growth, accounting for 49.1% of global systemwide sales, alongside the Philippine business' 50.9% contribution. International systemwide sales increased 19.1% year on year, with growth across the Group's portfolio of brands.As of September 2026, the Group operated 7,413 stores internationally, contributing to its global network of 10,943 stores across 33 countries.Ernesto Tanmantiong, Chief Executive Officer of JFC, said: "Our third-quarter results mark two important advances: accelerating growth and a near-even contribution from our Philippine and international businesses. International was driven by Jollibee's gains in several markets. In North America, where Jollibee was voted No. 1 Best Fried Chicken by USA Today for the third consecutive year, system-wide sales grew +18.9%. In Vietnam, system-wide sales growth of +50.6% solidifies our position as the No. 1 QSR, according to Euromonitor. Back home, we are building on this momentum through disciplined expansion, with 1,500 potential trade areas identified in the Philippines for 2027-2030."International systemwide sales grew 19.1%, led by Highlands Coffee (+40.7%), Jollibee Vietnam (+50.6%), Jollibee North America (+18.9%), Yonghe King (+18.1%) and Tim Ho Wan (+13.7%).The Philippine business recorded systemwide sales growth of 12.5%, with Jollibee and Mang Inasal serving as key growth engines.Note: (1) Amounts are in million pesos, except per-share data(2) All financial figures are reported results. Systemwide sales (SWS) is a management metric and is not part of the audited financial statementsSame-store sales grew 4.7% for the quarter, with international markets recording 2.5% growth. Jollibee Vietnam delivered strong same-store sales growth of 17.3%, complementing its No. 1 position by store network size and ranking as Vietnam's No. 1 quick-service restaurant brand, according to Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice 2026 study.Jollibee North America's 4.1% same-store sales growth reflected continued consumer demand, complemented by Chickenjoy's third consecutive Best Fast Food Fried Chicken win in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, further demonstrating the brand's consumer appeal.The Group's coffee and tea segment grew same-store sales by 3.5%, while Smashburger recorded a 3.8% increase.For the Philippine business, same-store sales increased 6.7%. Despite a challenging domestic and macroeconomic environment, Jollibee Philippines and Mang Inasal delivered strong same-store sales growth, supported by increases in both average checks and transaction counts. This performance underscored resilient consumer demand for the Group's leading brands and reinforced the Philippine business' continued momentum.As of September 2026, JFC's global store network stood at 10,943 stores, up 6.2% year on year, comprising 7,413 stores internationally and 3,530 stores in the Philippines.Network expansion reflected 745 gross new store openings and 172 additional stores from the acquisition of Shabu All Day. Of the gross new openings, 506 (68%) were franchised.Operating income grew 11.0% year on year to Php5.7 billion (approx. US$92 million), while net income increased 3.6% to Php3.2 billion (approx. US$51 million) and NIAT rose 7.4% to Php3.3 billion (approx. US$52 million). Excluding specified adjustments, operating income and NIAT would have increased by 17.7% and 19.4%, respectively, highlighting the impact of the specified items on reported earnings.The adjustments comprised approximately Php194.0 million (approx. US$3 million) in expenses related to the planned international business spin-off, and approximately Php262.0 million (approx. US$4 million) for a one-time accrual for certain legal proceedings, and a non-cash revaluation loss. The applicable tax impact of Php81.4 million(approx. US$1 million) was deducted in determining management-adjusted NIAT.General and administrative expenses (GAEX) also included costs associated with store closures and lease terminations as part of Smashburger's ongoing turnaround and transition toward a predominantly franchised business model. These costs remain included in the reported and management-adjusted results.Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was Php12.1 billion (approx. US$193 million)in Q3, compared with Php11.0 billion (approx. US$176 million) a year earlier. Management-adjusted EBITDA was Php12.6 billion (approx. US$201 million), excluding the planned international spin-off expenses, and other specified items recognized during the quarter, as described above.Management-adjusted operating income, NIAT and EBITDA are supplemental measures presented to illustrate the effects of the specified items and are not substitutes for reported financial results.Basic earnings per share increased 7.7% while diluted earnings per share rose 8.0%, with both reaching Php2.828 (approx. US$0.045).Commenting on the Group's third-quarter profit performance, Richard Shin, Global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of the Jollibee Group and CEO of Jollibee Group International, said:"Our profit performance strengthened progressively through the year, with operating income growth improving from Q1 to growth in Q2 and Q3. NIAT increased 7.4% year on year during the quarter. This positive trajectory reflects stronger operating momentum, disciplined cost management, and continued execution of our profitability initiatives.We grew both operating income and NIAT year on year despite significant expenses associated with the planned international spin-off and other specified items recognized during the quarter. These results demonstrate our business resilience and ability to translate operating momentum into improved profitability while investing in sustainable, long-term growth."For the first nine months of 2026, systemwide sales grew 13.5% to Php377.7 billion (approx. US$6.0 billion), while consolidated revenues increased 11.6% to Php250.2 billion (approx. US$4.0 billion). Operating income declined 1.3% year on year to Php15.9 billion (approx. US$253 million), while NIAT decreased 6.1% to Php8.1 billion (approx. US$130 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were Php7.011 (approx. US$0.112) and Php7.010 (approx. US$0.112), respectively.On November 10, 2026, Jollibee Foods Corporation's (JFC) Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of Php2.11 (approx. US$0.03) per common share, payable on December 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 24, 2026. The ex-dividend date is November 23, 2026. This brings JFC's total regular cash dividends for 2026 to Php3.44 (approx. US$0.05) per share, matching the amount declared and paid in 2025.Hashtag: #JollibeeGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.(PSE: JFC) () is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands () with over 10,900 stores and cafés across 33 countries.The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), bubble tea brand Milksha (51%), and SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%*) The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).Thehas been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.News Source: Jollibee Group 25/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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