finanzen.net
30.07.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Jonas Brothers to Perform Exclusive Concert in New York for Pandora and SiriusXM

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pandora and SiriusXM announced today that GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers will perform an exclusive concert in New York at Pandora LIVE on August 20 for Pandora listeners and SiriusXM subscribers. Platinum-certified global pop sensation Ava Max has been tapped to open the show that will take place at Webster Hall.

Pandora listeners who are 18+ can RSVP for the free event HERE. SiriusXMs hosts of The Morning Mash Up  Nicole Ryan, Stanley T. and Ryan Sampson  will host the evening. The performance by Jonas Brothers will broadcast over Labor day Weekend on SiriusXMs Hits 1 (ch. 2).

Nick, Joe and Kevin have had the biggest comeback of the year with their hit single "Sucker which spent 16 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the Pandora Top Spins Chart and was predicted to be one of Pandoras Songs of Summer. Continuing the runaway success, "Cool has notched millions of global streams and the band is about to kick off a national arena tour next month in support of their recent No. 1 album, Happiness Begins.

Dubbed the "Princess of Pop by V Magazine and "Artist You Need to Know by Rolling Stone, opener Ava Max has been a constant on the Pandora Trendsetters Chart with her debut track "Sweet But Psycho. The song recently topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and also cracked the Top 10 on the Hot 100 chart. So far, shes earned 85 million lifetime streams on Pandora and certainly has many more to come with her newest track "So Am I.

This event marks the culmination of Pandoras Sound On Summer campaign that kicked off in May with the announcement of songs of summer predictions and exclusive live events across the country with DJ Khaled, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Natti Natasha and Lady Gaga.

Pandora will build out a multi-level interactive event for guests, including unique onsite experiences and giveaways. Pandora LIVE sponsors for this event include Cigna Corporation, Discover, Hinge, Klondike®, Pantene , Spectrum and St. Ives®.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to SiriusXM Hits 1 channel on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the leading music and podcast discovery platform, providing a uniquely-personalized listening experience to approximately 70 million users each month with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology - whether at home or on the go - through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products. As the largest streaming music providers in the U.S., with an industry-leading digital audio advertising platform, Pandora connects listeners with the music and podcasts they love the most.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and advertising-supported audio products. With the addition of Pandora, the largest music streaming service in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Nachrichten zu Pandora Media Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pandora Media News
RSS Feed
Pandora Media zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pandora Media Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.11.2018Pandora Media HoldCanaccord Adams
05.10.2018Pandora Media Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
25.09.2018Pandora Media HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
24.09.2018Pandora Media HoldCascend Securities
12.09.2018Pandora Media BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Pandora Media Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.09.2018Pandora Media BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.08.2018Pandora Media HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.05.2018Pandora Media BuyCanaccord Adams
04.05.2018Pandora Media BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
06.11.2018Pandora Media HoldCanaccord Adams
25.09.2018Pandora Media HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
24.09.2018Pandora Media HoldCascend Securities
22.02.2018Pandora Media NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
03.11.2017Pandora Media NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
14.05.2018Pandora Media SellCascend Securities
23.10.2015Pandora Media UnderperformFBR Capital
06.12.2012Pandora Media reduceNomura
12.11.2012Pandora Media reduceNomura
29.10.2012Pandora Media reduceNomura

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pandora Media Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pandora Media News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Pandora Media News
Werbung

Inside

Gold und Silber im Vorfeld der Fed-Zinsentscheidung fester
Vontobel: Telekom  Zustimmung für Mega-Deal beflügelt Aktie
Siemens  Gesunkene Gewinnmarge bei Siemens Healthineers
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Wie weit könnte der Euro Stoxx 50 korrigieren?
Jetzt persönliches Gespräch mit den Scalable-Capital-Experten vereinbaren
HSBC: Apple und GE  Spannung vor den Zahlen
ING Markets: DAX nahezu unverändert
Grenke-Aktie crasht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pandora Media-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Pandora Media Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX deutlich im Minus -- Dow tiefer erwartet -- Lufthansa: Weniger Gewinn -- US-Wetter bremst Bayer - Jahresausblick ambitioniert -- Fresenius meldet mehr Gewinn -- FMC, Dialog, RWE im Fokus

GRENKE gibt Gewinnwarnung aus. Schaeffler schockt mit Umsatzwarnung. Beyond Meat steigert Umsatz - mehr Verlust als erwartet. HeidelbergCement verbessert Gewinn. China und USA nehmen Handelsgespräche auf. METRO-Großaktionäre wollen Stimmrichte bündeln - gegen Übernahmepläne von Kretinsky. GfK: Konsumoptimismus sinkt weiter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 30: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:04 Uhr
DAX deutlich im Minus -- Dow tiefer erwartet -- Lufthansa: Weniger Gewinn -- US-Wetter bremst Bayer - Jahresausblick ambitioniert -- Fresenius meldet mehr Gewinn -- FMC, Dialog, RWE im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
14:48 Uhr
China und USA nehmen Handelsgespräche in Shanghai auf
Sonstiges
14:53 Uhr
Türkische Lira unter Druck - Saisonstart im türkischen Fußball in Gefahr?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB