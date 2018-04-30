Jorge M. Gomez Appointed to Xylem Board of Directors

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), a global water technology company, announced
today that Jorge M. Gomez has been elected to the Companys Board of
Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Gomez currently serves as the
Chief Financial Officer of Cardinal Health, Inc., a global, integrated
healthcare solutions company. In that role, Mr. Gomez is responsible for
all financial activities across the enterprise including financial
strategy, operational finance, external reporting, investor relations,
tax strategy and planning and capital deployment.
"We are pleased to welcome Jorge to the Board of Directors, said Markos
I. Tambakeras, Xylems Board Chair. "With over two decades in finance,
strategy and extensive international business experience, I am confident
that his insights will be of great value to our Board.
Patrick Decker, President and CEO of Xylem, added: "Jorges
accomplishments and experience leading diverse global teams and
businesses will be instrumental as we continue to execute on our
strategic plan and create further long-term sustainable value for our
shareholders and other stakeholders.
About Jorge M. Gomez
Since 2018, Mr. Gomez has served as the Chief Financial Officer of
Cardinal Health, Inc., a provider of customized solutions for hospitals,
health systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical
laboratories and physician offices worldwide.
Having joined Cardinal Health in 2006, Mr. Gomez has also served as
chief financial officer of the Medical segment and previously the
Pharmaceutical segment, as well as corporate treasurer and corporate
controller. Prior to this, Mr. Gomez held positions at General Motors
Corporation including executive and managerial posts in New York,
Singapore, Belgium and Brazil. In addition, Mr. Gomez has deep business
experience in the Asia Pacific, European and Latin American regions.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water
challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem
also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network
technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water,
electric and gas utilities. The Companys approximately 17,000 employees
bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying
comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New
York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more
than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
