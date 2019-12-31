Journey Back to All-Time Favorites This Fall with Kohls Cares Latest Collection

finanzen.net
09.09.2020 14:25

Journey Back to All-Time Favorites This Fall with Kohls Cares Latest Collection

Kohls is sending young readers on a journey to experience five classics and all-time favorites this fall with the latest Kohls Cares collection, featuring beloved stories and characters from the Berenstain Bears to Curious George to Pete the Cat. As the school year begins, children and their families can experience the fall collections must-read stories, whether for the first time or the 100th, as parents relive the magic of their childhood and experience more recent favorites with their little ones.

The collection will help families create treasured memories for years to come while giving back, with 100% of Kohls net profit benefiting nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide. Available now for a limited time while supplies last at all Kohls stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, the collection features five picture books, each with an accompanying plush toy:

  • Berenstain Bears Messy Room book with coordinating plush
  • Curious George book with coordinating plush
  • Llama Llama Red Pajama book with coordinating plush
  • Pete and the New Guy book with coordinating plush
  • The Pout-Pout Fish book with coordinating plush

But it doesn't stop there! Kohl's Cares also released its Disney licensed plush this fall, featuring sixteen classic characters from the movies we all know and love, priced at just $9.99 each. Whether its Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Simba or Minnie Mouse, children can conquer the school year ahead with their favorite character by their side.

Kohls Cares supports organizations like the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, providing families with resources to foster childrens well-being. The school year may look different this year, but the Alliance for a Healthier Generation offers resources including family bonding activities, student vision boards, feeling charts, and self-care tips for parents and caregivers to support all families.

Kohls is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohls Cares® cause merchandise program has raised nearly $375 million to fund community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide. To learn more about the impact the purchase of Kohls Cares merchandise has on children and families in your community, visit Kohls.com/Cares.

About Kohls
Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

