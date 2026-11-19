JOYY Achieves YoY and QoQ Total Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter, Backed by Diversified Businesses Expansion
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Werbung
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) ("JOYY" or the "Company"), a leading global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
The Company maintained a solid financial position in the third quarter. Non-GAAP¹ operating income reached US$46.6 million, representing an increase of 14.6% year over year. Non-GAAP¹ EBITDA amounted to US$55.7 million, up 10.1% year over year. Operating cash inflow totaled US$102.2 million for the quarter, while the Company's net cash position stood at US$2.94 billion as of September 30, 2026.
JOYY continued to execute its shareholder return program, reinforcing its commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders. From the beginning of 2026 to November 13, the Company returned a total of US$536 million to shareholders through share repurchases of US$319.8 million and dividend payments of US$216.2 million, progressing toward its target of returning US$1.5 billion cumulatively to shareholders by the end of 2028.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: JOYY
19/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Werbung
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf YY A
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf YY A
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen