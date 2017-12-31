AeroVironment,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced that it won an important jury
verdict in Ventura County Superior Court. On February 26 the jury found
that former Aerovironment employees, Gabriel Torres, Justin McAllister,
and Jeff McBride engaged in fraud, and that Torres and McAllister
breached their respective Patent and Confidentiality Agreements. The
jury also awarded punitive damages against all three defendants. The
total verdict was more than $2.4 million. Torres, McAllister, and
McBride are founders of MicaSense, Inc., which is majority-owned by
Parrot SA.
"A pillar of AeroVironments value creation strategy is innovation and
intellectual property development, said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment
president and chief executive officer. "Our people work extremely hard,
every day, to develop innovative solutions to our customers important
challenges. We consider any violation of our intellectual property
rights a serious offense against our company, employees, customers and
stockholders. We will continue to protect our rights aggressively.
AeroVironment is a leader in small unmanned aircraft systems (drones),
tactical missile systems, High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellites (HAPS) and
electric vehicle charging and test systems. AeroVironment recently began
offering the first fully integrated drone, sensor and software
information solution, thats as easy to use as an app, for collecting
and using aerial imagery. The
Quantix drone performs a fully-automated takeoff, scouting mission
and landing, digitizing up to 400 acres of crops in a 45-minute flight.
The AeroVironment Decision Support System, or AVDSS,
processes the drone data to deliver actionable intelligence to farmers,
so they can make more informed decisions and proceed with certainty.
AeroVironment was represented by Jennifer Baldocchi and Cameron W. Fox
of Paul Hastings LLP.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable
intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California,
AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, tactical
missile systems and electric vehicle charging and test systems, and
serves militaries, government agencies, businesses and consumers. For
more information visit www.avinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking
statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current
expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and
uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive,
governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may
cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and
obtain additional contracts; our reliance on sales to the U.S.
government; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending;
changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and
services; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of
competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure
to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate
new technology with current products; and general economic and business
conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a
further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the
reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on
10-Q. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Stay connected with the latest news by following us on social media:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/aerovironmentinc
Twitter:
http://www.twitter.com/aerovironment
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aerovironment
YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/user/AeroVironmentInc
Google+:
https://plus.google.com/100557642515390130818/posts
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301006493/en/