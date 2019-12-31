Justin Low Appointed as Financial Advisor at UBS Phoenix Arizona Branch Office

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UBS is proud to announce that Justin Low has joined the Schultz Group of the Phoenix Arizona branch, as a Financial Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice PresidentWealth Management.

Justin has been devoted to providing exceptional value to his clients since 2008. His approach of deeply understanding his clients financial lives allows him to craft individualized financial solutions that are both thoughtful and creative. A tremendous strength of Justins is his ability to listen, understand complicated financial concepts, and interpret them to his clients in a way that makes sense. Justin considers his lifes work to be improving the financial lives of others in any way that he can.

"On behalf of the entire UBS team, we are excited to welcome Justin to our firm. His unwavering dedication and passion to help his clients' pursue what matters most to them makes him a great addition to our team," said Shawn Bernhard, Branch Manager of the UBS Phoenix Arizona branch office.

Justin was introduced to finance as a junior high school student. In college, he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business and Communications from Arizona State University, and was hired as a Financial Advisor upon graduation, just before the 2008 financial crisis. Through thousands of outbound cold calls, Justin was able to build up his clientele; which primarily consists of business owners and high net worth individuals.

His creative approach and strong work ethic allowed him to achieve numerous awards and accolades across the industry, including being named as a Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Advisor in 2017 and 2018, and a Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisor in 2019. This success has been bred from Justins whole-hearted dedication towards ensuring that he will remain an indispensable asset to his clients.

Outside of work, Justin enjoys spending time with his wife, his puppy and the rest of his family. He is an avid traveler and has visited over 20 countries. Justin enjoys the little things in life like good food, good wine, and card games. To work off his indulgences he loves playing tennis, snowboarding, hiking and high-performance driving.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005412/en/