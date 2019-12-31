finanzen.net
14.04.2020 20:27

K. Hovnanian® Homes to Open Five New Residential Communities in Central Valley, CA

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

K. Hovnanian Homes is proud to be joining the Central Valley with five new communities. Family values are at the core of everything K. Hovnanian does, which is why the company is excited to build beautiful, affordable homes for hardworking families in Californias heartland. Offering a relaxed lifestyle with access to major highways, the Central Valley is growing in popularity and in need of high-quality homes. K. Hovnanians new communities offer first-rate construction at an affordable price, with single-family homes starting from the upper $200s.

"We are thrilled to be investing in the Central Valley, said Andy Pedersen, K. Hovnanians Vice President of Marketing. "Our goal was to create open indoor and outdoor spaces that will fit every familys lifestyle, but at an affordable price.

K. Hovnanians Central Valley communities span from Fresno to Brentwood, and from Bakersfield to Lodi. Just 10 miles from Downtown Fresno, the Inspirado community offers single-family home designs from the upper $200s. These homes are located near a number of vineyards and Fresnos excellent shopping and dining options. Aspire at River Terrace, in Stockton, will be a gated community offering single-family homes near Highway 4 and Interstate 5, for easy commuting.

K. Hovnanians newest communities in Lodi, Encantada and Lavaux at Vineyard Terrace, offer spacious ranch-style and two-story homes starting from the upper $300s. Residents have access to award-winning wineries and a county zoo less than 5 miles away. Aspire at Apricot Grove offers ranch-style and two-story homes from the upper $300s, with up to nearly 2,500 sq. ft. Residents can enjoy a charming neighborhood park and a popular farmers market in Downtown Patterson.

K. Hovnanian is a family-owned company that has been building homes for over 60 years, always with families in mind. Join a K. Hovnanian community today and start building memories to last a lifetime.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.

Disclaimer
Features and options may vary. See a Sales Consultant for full details. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nachrichten zu Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hovnanian Enterprises News
RSS Feed
Hovnanian Enterprises zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.06.2016Hovnanian Enterprises NeutralMKM Partners
29.03.2016Hovnanian Enterprises HoldDeutsche Bank AG
10.09.2015Hovnanian Enterprises NeutralMKM Partners
12.06.2015Hovnanian Enterprises NeutralCompass Point
10.06.2015Hovnanian Enterprises NeutralMKM Partners
13.10.2014Hovnanian Enterprises BuyCompass Point
01.02.2007Update Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.: BuyBanc of America Sec.
30.09.2005Update Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.: BuyDeutsche Securities
17.06.2005Update Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.: BuySmith Barney Citigroup
11.01.2005Update Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.: BuyUBS
03.06.2016Hovnanian Enterprises NeutralMKM Partners
29.03.2016Hovnanian Enterprises HoldDeutsche Bank AG
10.09.2015Hovnanian Enterprises NeutralMKM Partners
12.06.2015Hovnanian Enterprises NeutralCompass Point
10.06.2015Hovnanian Enterprises NeutralMKM Partners

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hovnanian Enterprises News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Hovnanian Enterprises News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs am Kapitalmarkt investieren
Infineon: Mit der Neuaufstellung gut gerüstet in die Zukunft
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtswelle
Rocket Internet zündet nicht
Vontobel: Video: Teslas große Stunde?
Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar April 2020
Diese 10 Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
S&P500  Kurslücke bei 2300 Punkten im Fokus
DZ BANK - Aufwärtswelle nimmt Bollinger Band ins Visier
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Hovnanian Enterprises-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Hovnanian Enterprises Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Schlimmste haben wir hinter uns
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So können Sie von steigenden Ölpreisen profitieren
Ölförderstaaten verringern Fördermenge deutlich

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus

Fitch stuft Daimler ab. IWF: Großer Lockdown lässt Weltwirtschaft 2020 um 3% schrumpfen. Gewinn von Wells Fargo bricht ein. BASF spendet mehr als 100 Millionen Atemschutzmasken. Ufo: Staat soll sich an Condor und Lufthansa beteiligen. Glaxosmithkline und Sanofi kooperieren bei Covid-19-Impfstoff. SAP-Aktie von Tech-Rally getragen - Deutsche Bank empfiehlt Kauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie für eine rasche Lockerung der drastischen Beschränkungen zum Schutz vor dem Coronavirus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:44 Uhr
DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:07 Uhr
Bester Robo-Advisor: Vergleich und Test
Standardwerte
19:58 Uhr
adidas setzt Dividende vorübergehend aus - KfW-Kredit in Milliardenhöhe
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2