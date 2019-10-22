K12 Inc. Announces Fourth Consecutive Year of Managed Enrollment Growth

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a technology-based education company and leading provider of online curriculum and online school programs for students in pre-K through high school, today announced its results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020)

Revenues of $257.1 million, compared to revenues of $251.3 million in the first quarter of FY 2019.

Loss from operations of $19.4 million, compared to loss from operations of $13.8 million in the first quarter of FY 2019.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.7 million, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.3 million in the first quarter of FY 2019.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share of $0.25, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.22 per share in the first quarter of FY 2019.

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we are also presenting adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to our investors as an indicator of performance because they exclude stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2019 (First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020) are as follows:

Adjusted operating loss of $13.9 million, compared to adjusted operating loss of $9.7 million in the first quarter of FY 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million in the first quarter of FY 2019.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $167.4 million, an increase of $22.4 million compared to the $145.0 million reported at September 30, 2018. Compared to the $284.6 million reported at June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in the quarter decreased $117.2 million. This decrease is largely the result of normal seasonal expenditures incurred at the start of the school year.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.8 million from the prior years first three months, and was comprised of:

$1.2 million for property and equipment,

$7.2 million for capitalized software development, and

$8.5 million for capitalized curriculum development.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

Revenue

The Companys lines of business are: Managed Public School Programs (programs which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support services, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services), Institutional (Non-managed Public School Programs  programs which provide instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment and other educational services where K12 does not provide primary administrative support services and Institutional Software and Services  educational software and services provided to school districts, public schools and other educational institutions), and Private Pay Schools and Other (private schools for which the Company charges student tuition and makes direct consumer sales). The following table sets forth the Companys revenues for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change 2019 / 2018 2019 2018 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) Managed Public School Programs $ 227,534 $ 220,543 $ 6,991 3.2% Institutional Non-managed Public School Programs 9,574 11,405 (1,831) -16.1% Institutional Software & Services 11,354 11,094 260 2.3% Total Institutional 20,928 22,499 (1,571) -7.0% Private Pay Schools and Other 8,659 8,272 387 4.7% Total Revenues $ 257,121 $ 251,314 $ 5,807 2.3%

Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth average enrollment data for the period indicated. These figures exclude enrollments from classroom pilot programs and consumer programs.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 / 2018 2019 2018 Change Change % (In thousands, except percentages) Managed Public School Programs (1,2) 122.3 118.8 3.5 2.9 % Non-managed Public School Programs (1) 15.6 23.8 (8.2 ) -34.5 %

(1) If a school changes from a Managed Public School Program to a Non-managed Public School Program, the corresponding enrollment classification would change in the period in which the contract arrangement changed. (2) Managed Public School Programs include enrollments for which K12 receives no public funding or revenue.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students in Public School Programs for the period indicated.

Three Months Ended Change September 30, 2019 / 2018 2019 2018 $ % Managed Public School Programs $ 1,860 $ 1,856 4 0.2 % Non-managed Public School Programs 614 479 135 28.2 %

Outlook

The Company is forecasting the following for the full year, fiscal 2020:

Revenue in the range of $1,020 million to $1,035 million.

Capital expenditures of $45 million to $49 million. Note: Capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Tax rate of 28.0% to 30.0%.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $68.0 million to $72.0 million. (3)

The Company is forecasting the following for the second quarter, fiscal 2020:

Revenue in the range of $255.0 million to $260.0 million.

Capital expenditures of $9.0 million to $11.0 million. Note: Capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $35.0 million to $37.0 million. (3)

(3) In addition to providing guidance on revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "continues, "likely, "may, "opportunity, "potential, "projects, "will, "expects, "plans, "intends and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services with schools; failure to develop the career readiness education business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including but not limited to our data storage systems, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of September 30, 2019, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Companys expectations.

K12 INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 (audited) (In thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,944 $ 283,121 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9,561 and $11,766 at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 267,690 191,639 Inventories, net 20,516 29,946 Prepaid expenses 29,871 12,643 Other current assets 14,289 12,307 Total current assets 498,310 529,656 Property and equipment, net (1) 37,253 31,980 Capitalized software, net 50,232 51,165 Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 53,495 53,297 Intangible assets, net 14,238 14,981 Goodwill 90,197 90,197 Deposits and other assets (1) 69,772 48,330 Total assets $ 813,497 $ 819,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,204 $ 50,488 Accrued liabilities 18,590 20,685 Accrued compensation and benefits 18,961 41,998 Deferred revenue 25,557 22,828 Current portion of finance lease liability 22,019 19,588 Current portion of operating lease liability (1) 8,371  Total current liabilities 139,702 155,587 Long-term finance lease liability 3,495 5,060 Long-term operating lease liability (1) 17,048  Deferred tax liability 20,357 16,670 Other long-term liabilities 8,183 8,924 Total liabilities 188,785 186,241 Commitments and contingencies   Stockholders equity Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 46,290,570 and 45,575,236 shares issued; and 40,955,827 and 40,240,493 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 714,374 713,436 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 99 (40 ) Retained earnings 12,717 22,447 Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 (102,482 ) (102,482 ) Total stockholders equity 624,712 633,365 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 813,497 $ 819,606 (1) Reflects the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which the Company adopted on July 1, 2019.

K12 INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In thousands except share and per share data) Revenues $ 257,121 $ 251,314 Instructional costs and services 169,358 158,985 Gross margin 87,763 92,329 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 107,151 106,081 Loss from operations (19,388 ) (13,752 ) Interest income, net 910 316 Other income, net (8 ) 193 Loss before income taxes and loss from equity method investments (18,486 ) (13,243 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 8,818 5,058 Loss from equity method investments (62 ) (97 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,730 ) $ (8,282 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic and diluted 39,288,557 38,434,049

K12 INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (9,730 ) $ (8,282 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 17,146 18,511 Stock-based compensation expense 5,522 4,024 Deferred income taxes 3,776 5,865 (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts (280 ) 446 Other 4,141 2,932 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (75,765 ) (92,584 ) Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets (8,942 ) (5,774 ) Accounts payable (2,396 ) 15,998 Accrued liabilities (266 ) (398 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (23,038 ) (17,321 ) Operating lease liability (2,073 )  Deferred revenue and other liabilities 5,091 27,491 Net cash used in operating activities (86,814 ) (49,092 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,246 ) (1,738 ) Capitalized software development costs (7,196 ) (9,317 ) Capitalized curriculum development costs (8,528 ) (6,685 ) Acquisitions and investments (1,277 ) (11,652 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,247 ) (29,392 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on finance lease obligations (1) (7,460 ) (3,518 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 42 10 Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (4,698 ) (6,072 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,116 ) (9,580 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (117,177 ) (88,064 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 284,621 233,113 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 167,444 $ 145,049 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of September 30th: Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,944 $ 143,049 Other current assets (restricted cash) 500  Deposits and other assets (restricted cash) 1,000 2,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 167,444 $ 145,049 (1) Previously referred to as repayments on capital lease obligations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA. These measures are not measurements recognized under GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. These measures remove such things as stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. Adjusted EBITDA also removes depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. Adjusted EBITDA provides a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and

in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, income or loss from operations, net income or loss attributable to common stockholders, and net income or loss attributable to common stockholders per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Loss from operations $ (19,388 ) $ (13,752 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,522 4,024 Adjusted operating loss (13,866 ) (9,728 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,146 18,511 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,280 $ 8,783

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and getfueled.com.

