finanzen.net
08.10.2019 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

K12 Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136058. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (877) 407-4019 (domestic) or (201) 689-8337 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). No passcode is required. Please access the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on October 22, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET through November 22, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET, at (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) using conference ID 13694333. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136058 for 30 days.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and getfueled.com.

Nachrichten zu K12 Incorporated

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr K12 News
RSS Feed
K12 zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu K12 Incorporated

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.01.2019K12 OutperformBarrington Research
24.10.2018K12 OutperformBarrington Research
12.11.2012K12 outperformBarrington Research
06.12.2011K12 outperformBarrington Research
10.02.2011K12 neutralCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2019K12 OutperformBarrington Research
24.10.2018K12 OutperformBarrington Research
12.11.2012K12 outperformBarrington Research
06.12.2011K12 outperformBarrington Research
10.02.2011K12 neutralCredit Suisse Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für K12 Incorporated nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene K12 News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere K12 News
Werbung

Inside

Neu: Investment-Guide
Vontobel: Branchenführer LVMH mit guten Aussichten?
STOXX 600: Beendet der Index seine Schwäche gegenüber dem S&P 500?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Henkel: Chance von 8,4 Prozent
HSBC vor nächster Abbau-Runde
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Verkäufer melden sich
Kapitalerhöhung bei Hersteller von Windenergieanlagen
Bitcoin (BTC/USD): Es mangelt an Durchschlagskraft
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur K12-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

K12 Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

USA setzen chinesische Unternehmen auf schwarze Liste
Diese vier Männer herrschen über Deutschlands Wirtschaft
Warum die Hongkonger Börse ihre Übernahmepläne beerdigt
Mit diesen Aktien kommen Sparer gelassen durch die Rezession
63 Prozent faul  dieser Tracker überführt ihr Haustier

News von

Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Profis
Strafzinsen: So schützen Sie Ihr Geld
DAX-Vorschau: Gegenwind an Börsen hält an - Handelsgespräche im Fokus
Wirecard-Aktie vor großer Trendwende? Warum Anleger und Analysten den Titel so lieben
DAX im Minus: Handelsstreit und Brexit-Sorgen drücken Börsen - Qiagen-Aktie fällt

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Wirecard hebt Ziele an -- Nordex erwartet Übernahmeangebot von Accoinia -- Deutsche Bank, QIAGEN, HUGO BOSS, Boeing im Fokus

comdirect erhöht vor Commerzbank-Übernahme Prognose. EU-Parlamentspräsident wegen Brexit-Streits bei Johnson. Home24-Aktie startet Aufholjagd von ganz weit unten. EU-Kommissar will Libra & Co. in die Schranken weisen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Wirecard hebt Ziele an -- Nordex erwartet Übernahmeangebot von Accoinia -- Deutsche Bank, QIAGEN, HUGO BOSS, Boeing im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:24 Uhr
5 Gründe, in europäische Immobilien zu investieren
Sonstiges
22:21 Uhr
Der Bitcoin wird von Tether als meistgehandelte Kryptowährung übertrumpft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
QIAGEN N.V.A2DKCH
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Nordex AGA0D655
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC SE566480
Lufthansa AG823212