  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den chancenreichen US-Immobilienmarkt. Mit dem aktuellen Fonds der US Treuhand. Jetzt informieren!-w-
08.12.2021 14:13

Kabbage® from American Express Launches Kabbage Funding to Help Simplify Funding for U.S. Small Businesses

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kabbage from American Express today launched Kabbage Funding, offering eligible small businesses flexible lines of credit between $1,000 and $150,000now with the powerful backing of American Express. With Kabbage Funding, small businesses can apply in minutes to access working capital 24/7 to help manage their companys cash flow.

"Most small business owners start a company to pursue a passion, not to spend time managing their cash flow and balancing their books, said Kabbage Co-founder and Senior Vice President at American Express, Rob Frohwein. "Our suite of digital cash flow solutions is designed to give small business owners back time in their day, and Kabbage Funding offers convenient funding whenever they need it.

The launch of Kabbage Funding builds on American Expresss momentum to go beyond the Card and become an essential partner to small businesses through a broad range of cash flow management tools. Kabbage Funding is a business line of credit offered by American Express that approves customers by analyzing their business data in real-time, and adds to its new suite of products, including Kabbage Checking launched in June 2021. Building on its efforts, American Express has also begun offering Kabbage Payments to eligible existing customers, which will be more broadly available in 2022, and makes it simple for small businesses to accept card payments and get paid quickly.

American Expresss products from Kabbage are designed to work together. When connected to its digital cash flow platform, the tools are built to help small businesses borrow funds, make deposits, earn 1.1% APY1 on checking balances up to $100,000, pay vendors, and streamline cash-flow managementall at their fingertips from a single provider.

Now available to eligible U.S. small businesses to apply online, Kabbage Funding helps simplify the process of seeking working capital and has:

  • No application fees
  • No origination fees
  • No annual fees
  • No monthly maintenance fees

How small businesses can apply

U.S. small businesses can apply in minutes for Kabbage Funding by connecting their business accounts online to analyze their business information in real time. Persistent data connectivity helps Kabbage continuously review a customers eligibility and ensure they have the right amount of funding available to them at the right time, based on their latest business performance.

Once approved, small businesses do not need to reapply to access their line of credit, nor ask for approval to draw funds. Eligible customers may have the option to choose between a 6, 12, and 18-month loan term, can take out more than one loan at a time, and do this as often as they need up to their approved amount. The result is a funding solution designed to let small businesses quickly access the exact amount of funding they need, whenever they need it, 24/7, and only pay for the funds they borrow with no pre-payment penalties if they choose to pay back the loan early.

To be eligible to apply, U.S. small businesses must be in business for at least one year. Small businesses may learn more about Kabbage Funding and apply either at www.kabbage.com/funding or via the Kabbage mobile app available in the App Store® and Google Play. All Kabbage Funding loans are issued by American Express National Bank.

About Kabbage:

Kabbage from American Express, is a data and technology company providing small businesses access to cash flow solutions, including Kabbage Funding, for flexible lines of credit between $1,000 and $150,000; Kabbage Checking, offering online business checking accounts; and Kabbage Payments, offering invoicing and card payment acceptance solutions. For complete product details and disclosures, please visit www.kabbage.com.

© 2021 American Express. All rights reserved. Kabbage Checking, Kabbage Funding, Kabbage Payments and Kabbage Insights are trademarks of American Express.

1The annual percentage yield ("APY) is accurate as of 12/1/21 and may change at our discretion at any time. The APY is applied on account balances in your primary Kabbage Checking account and each associated Reserve, up to $100,000 in the aggregate. No interest is earned on aggregate balances of over $100,000. The average daily balance method is used to calculate interest.

Kabbage Checking is provided by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. For full terms and conditions, visit: www.kabbage.com/checking.

Kabbage Payments, LLC is a registered Payment Service Provider/Payment Facilitator sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, N.A., Cincinnati, OH. For full terms and conditions, visit: www.kabbage.com/payments.

The App Store is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

Location: U.S.

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.12.21
American Express: Milliarden-Deal für Business Travel-Tochter (Der Aktionär)
10.11.21
American Express schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
24.10.21
American Express veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
American Express-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
22.10.21
AmEx-Aktie springt an: American Express erzielt Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum (Dow Jones)
22.10.21
Quartalszahlen: Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig (Handelsblatt)
22.10.21
Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig (dpa-afx)
21.10.21
Ausblick: American Express zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: American Express öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Express News
RSS Feed
American Express zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Express Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2021American Express overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.2019American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019American Express overweightMorgan Stanley
19.10.2018American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
01.06.2021American Express overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.2019American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019American Express overweightMorgan Stanley
19.10.2018American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
11.01.2018American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.04.2017American Express NeutralInstinet
21.04.2017American Express NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.2016American Express NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
11.03.2016American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2015American Express SellUBS AG
17.04.2015American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
07.04.2015American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Express Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die Jahresendrally steht vor der Tür! Die Börsenprofis Jürgen Schmitt und Mick Knauff analysieren heute im Trading-Seminar um 18 Uhr chancenreiche Wertpapiere sowohl fundamental als auch charttechnisch.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American Express News

10.11.21American Express schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus
23.11.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba. Lowe's. American Express. Boeing and Moderna
22.11.21Top Stock Reports for Alibaba. Lowe's & American Express
18.11.21American Express Backs Emerging Artists with $1 Million in Sponsorship to The Studio Museum in Harlem
29.11.21American Express’ 12th Annual Small Business Saturday® Reaches an All-Time High with an Estimated $23.3 Billion in U.S. Consumer Reported Spending
03.12.21American Express: Milliarden-Deal für Business Travel-Tochter
15.11.21American Express Celebrates the 12th Annual Small Business Saturday® Bringing a Digitally Integrated Holiday Shopping Experience to Communities
16.11.21 American Express Company Announces Extension of Early Participation Date and Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Certain American Express Credit Corporation Notes
26.11.21AmEx (AXP) Shows Strength so Far in Q4. Issues Long-Term View
29.11.21AmEx (AXP) Event Sees Solid Consumer Spending on Small Businesses
Weitere American Express News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Game-On - Volle Konzentration auf das Spiel
CO2-Preis außer Rand und Band
Nvidias Arm-Traum könnte platzen
Bullen nutzen Kaufsignale für Jahresendrally
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Meme Stocks: drei wichtige Lehren für Anleger
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Aktien der Impfstoffhersteller brechen ein
Die Inflation bleibt hoch
Die KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG und IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. starten die Zusammenarbeit für den Deutschen Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS (WKN A1W5T2)
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur American Express-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

American Express Peer Group News

13:23 UhrVisa stellt ein Krypto-Beratungsgremium zusammen | BTC-ECHO
10:03 UhrVisa announces new crypto consulting service for merchants and banks
06:00 UhrForm 424B2 70858
07.12.21Harry ‘supports bid to remove visa fees for foreign-born UK veterans’
07.12.21Why Shares of Marqeta Are Rising Today
07.12.21Shiba Inu Rockets Higher on Robinhood Speculation
07.12.21Why You Should Retain Global Payments (GPN) Stock for Now
07.12.21News on the Current Status of US Visa Services in Bulgaria
07.12.21JPMorgan Chase is Watching This Risk Going Into 2022
07.12.21Bank of America Issues its Second Equality Progress Sustainability Bond for $2 Billion

News von

Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Crash als Chance  Diese China-Aktien sind besonders lukrativ
Das erste Renten-Geschenk der Ampel  für Selbstständige und Gutverdiener
Spekulationen um Porsche und schreiend billige China-Aktien

News von

Apple-Aktie sehr stark: Dieses Mega-Kursziel rückt jetzt auf die Agenda
DAX-Chartanalyse: Bodenbildung geht weiter
Stichtag 31.12.: Steuertipps für Kapitalanleger und Familien
Allianz-Aktie versucht Comeback: Wann Anleger spätestens dabei sein sollten
Groß, stark und voller Energie: Elf Aktien, die jeder Krise trotzen

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf Richtungssuche -- HORNBACH wird nach robustem Quartal erneut optimistischer -- Milliardendeal: Nestlé reduziert Beteiligung an L'Oréal -- HelloFresh, Ceconomy, Porsche, TUI im Fokus

Absatz von E-Autos steigt in China trotz kriselnder Branche. Deutsche Post ernennt Tobias Meyer ab Mai 2023 zum CEO. Moody's erhöht Daimler-Ausblick auf positiv. Minister: Verzicht von Tesla auf Förderung war Güterabwägung. Intel-CEO rechnet bis 2023 mit Problemen in der Lieferkette. BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt offenbar nur teilweise gegen Omikron - Bei drei Dosen immer noch effektiv.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen