Kalispel Tribal Utilities to Deploy Itron OpenWay® Riva Solution

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and
cities manage energy and water, signed a contract with Kalispel Tribal
Utilities to deploy Itrons OpenWay® Riva solution to
build an Active Network for electricity. Kalispel Tribal Utilities,
which was launched by the Kalispel Tribe in December 2017, was created
to drive economic growth, realize environmental goals and reduce bills
at its resort and casino.
With the goal of building a world-class utility, the Kalispel Tribe will
collaborate with Itron to provide safe electricity while upholding the
tribes environmental goals. With Itrons solution, the utility will be
able to efficiently manage the delivery of electricity through greater
visibility into its operations and detailed usage information for
customers. Utilizing the robust communication and edge computing in the
network and meters, the utility will be able to detect theft, address
potential safety concerns before they become hazardous as well as
monitor for transformer overload conditions.
"Developing our own utility is an exercise in tribal sovereignty, and we
need a robust metering solution to enable us to efficiently handle
billing, delivery, operations and maintenance, said Deane Osterman,
executive director, natural resources for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians.
"Itrons solution provides us with advanced electricity meters and an
open network that will allow us to access a broad ecosystem of
applications and enable future possibilities for our new utility.
"With Itrons OpenWay Riva solution, Kalispel Tribal Utilities will be
equipped to continuously analyze and manage its distribution system,
which will help increase the efficiency of electricity delivery and
ensure safe conditions, said Mike Zimmer, vice president, commercial
and customer enablement, North America. "By utilizing our open,
standards-based solution as the foundation for its electricity delivery,
Kalispel Tribal Utilities will be prepared for the future and equipped
to implement new applications on its network.
