26.03.2021 08:00

Kanabo Strengthens Operations Team, Welcoming Michal Ben Moshe as General Manager

Kanabo Group Plc is thrilled to announce the new appointment of Michal Ben Moshe as General Manager. Michal will be tasked with operational execution of the Companys business plan, overseeing company goals and curating an agile team to support and enable its growth. Michal will report directly to Kanabos CEO, Avihu Tamir.

Michal was chosen specifically for the 20 years of leadership experience that she brings having worked as the Senior Director of Finance & Commercial Affairs at S.L.E Ltd., one of the leading providers of logistic and operations in the healthcare field in Israel and a part of Teva Group (the largest generic pharmaceutical manufacturer worldwide). Michals in-depth knowledge of commercial activities, finance, and operations will enable her to fulfill Kanabos business plan and objectives.

Michal has a proven track record in development and growth implementation strategies, having met company goals with exemplary results. While working at S.L.E., she was able to successfully increase revenues and profit and conducted improvement of processes that resulted in a significant improvement in cash flow. Further achievements include strengthening relationships with global stakeholders and positioning S.L.E on an international scale, having led the company to a two-time recipient of the LogiPharma Award for pharmaceutical supply chain leaders.

Michal Ben Moshe commented: "I'm excited to join Kanabos team, and have full confidence in the companys success, and its ability to contribute to the quality of life improvement for thousands of patients.

Avihu Tamir, CEO Kanabo said: "We couldnt be more thrilled to have Michal join our team. The additional management bandwidth that she provides will enable us to accelerate the evaluation and roll-out of new market entries, distributor network expansion and strategic partnerships.

Kanabo focuses on the distribution of cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers. They have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality cannabis oil formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions. The companys clinical and validation activities, including safety and efficiency tests, are conducted in Israel, an established leader in the cannabis industry and they are ready to scale up to meet market demands, projected sales, and revenues.

Kanabos goal is to lead the emerging markets of medical cannabis in the medical vaporisation category, providing a healthy alternative for many of the patients who are smoking cannabis today. Kanabo is committed to a high standard, having a certified medical device and an EU-GMP production, and has built great partnerships, and will continue to build more.

