28.01.2020 22:48
Karen C. Fang Named GAMCO's Managing Director of Wealth Management

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that Karen C. Fang has joined the firm as Managing Director to lead GAMCOs Wealth Management initiative. In this newly created role, Ms. Fang will direct the firms efforts in strengthening client relationships by combining a wealth management perspective with leading investment management services. This new role will create services to complement GAMCO's broad offerings across the investment spectrum.

GAMCO has over 40 years of experience working with high net worth clients, which today number approximately over 1,500 relationships. Commenting on Ms. Fangs appointment, Regina Pitaro, Managing Director, said, "This is a natural and logical extension of pursuing new ways to serve our private wealth clients. Karen has extensive experience in wealth management and is uniquely qualified to spearhead this initiative.

Ms. Fang has 25 years of experience in the wealth management business. Most recently, she was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Fiduciary Trust Company International where she managed relationships for high net worth individuals, multigenerational families and institutions. Prior to joining Fiduciary Trust, she was in the Investment Banking Group of the Bank of Tokyo Ltd. in New York. She began her professional career in the Capital Markets Group with IBJ Schroder Bank and Trust in New York.

Ms. Fang received an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia Business School after earning her B.A. Cum Laude in Economics from Mount Holyoke College.

GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC). As of September 30, 2019, GAMCO had $35.7 billion in assets under management.

