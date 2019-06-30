finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
30.09.2019 20:00
Bewerten
(0)

Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Karen Walker, a veteran of more than 20 years of global technology industry marketing, will join Intel as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), effective Oct. 23. Walker will oversee Intels global marketing group and be responsible for building and strengthening Intels brand, supporting growth strategies, cultivating opportunities in new and existing markets, and increasing demand for Intels products and solutions globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005613/en/

Karen Walker will join Intel as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Oct. 23, 2019. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Karen Walker will join Intel as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Oct. 23, 2019. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

"Karen is a truly a world-class CMO, said Bob Swan, Intels CEO. "She has deep experience with many of our most valued customers and a keen understanding of what it will take to play an even larger role in their success. We are excited to have Karen on our leadership team.

Walker joins Intel from Cisco, where she was chief marketing officer since 2015. In that role, she helped lead the companys evolution to a hybrid business model selling hardware, software, services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions. At Cisco she transformed the marketing function, helping to increase the companys brand value.

"Intel is an iconic company at a pivotal moment as it transforms to power a world of new possibilities and expanded market opportunities. It is one of the most globally recognized brands with a strong story to tell. I look forward to joining a great team and building the future of technology together, Walker said.

Before Cisco, Walker also worked at Hewlett-Packard, where she held both business and consumer leadership positions.

Walker serves as a board member of Eli Lilly, Spark Social and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). She is a graduate of Loughborough University in England. She was awarded an honorary doctorate of business administration from the University of Sunderland in 2018.

Walker will report to Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of Intels Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the worlds innovations. The companys engineering expertise is helping address the worlds greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world  from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.09.19
Dieser Gaming-PC ist auch ohne Intel-CPU richtig schnell (WELT)
26.09.19
Intel arbeitet an 144-Zellen-Flash und der nächsten Optane-Generation (Heise)
26.09.19
SSDs: Intel arbeitet an 144-Schicht-Speicher und 5-Bit-Zellen (Golem.de)
25.09.19
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Intel-Aktie (finanzen.net)
24.09.19
Intel hat angeblich wieder Lieferprobleme bei den 14-nm-Prozessoren (Heise)
18.09.19
Intel-Prozessor: Core i9-9900KS tritt mit 127 Watt TDP an (Golem.de)
18.09.19
heise+ | Lüfterloses Gehäuse für den Mini-PC Intel NUC (Heise)
16.09.19
Intel kündigt seit dem Jahr 1992 eine Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intel News
RSS Feed
Intel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Intel Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.07.2019Intel buyUBS AG
26.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.07.2019Intel BuyCascend Securities
26.07.2019Intel BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.2019Intel buyUBS AG
26.07.2019Intel BuyCascend Securities
26.07.2019Intel BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2019Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.2019Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.2019Intel HoldThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2019Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.01.2019Intel Mkt PerformCharter Equity
25.01.2019Intel HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
23.01.2019Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.07.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.2019Intel UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
04.04.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Intel

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Intel News

25.09.19Wunschanalyse der Woche: Intel-Aktie
16.09.19Intel kündigt seit dem Jahr 1992 eine Dividende an
03.09.19Intel & Nvidia wegen China unter Druck
06.09.19Xe-Grafik: Intel baut GPU-Architektur deutlich um
18.09.19Intel-Prozessor: Core i9-9900KS tritt mit 127 Watt TDP an
12.09.19Raspberry-Pi-Konkurrent mit Intel-CPU (auch) für Windows
16.09.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel. Adobe Systems. Mondelez International. Morgan Stanley and Arista Networks
05.09.19IFA: Intel: 5-GHz-Prozessor Core i9-9900KS und neue Core-X-CPUs kommen im Oktober
10.09.19Apollo Lake: Intel braucht wegen Atom-Ausfällen neues Stepping
24.09.19Intel hat angeblich wieder Lieferprobleme bei den 14-nm-Prozessoren
Weitere Intel News
Werbung

Inside

Was ist das Risiko bei der Geldanlage und wie kann es minimiert werden?
DZ BANK - Megatrends: Künstliche Intelligenz, E-Cash & Co. - wo Sie jetzt investieren sollten
Vontobel: Thomas Cook Insolvenz  Chance für den Wettbewerb?
Sanofi  Technischer Nachzügler
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones fällt stark zurück
Dieselskandal holt VW ein
SOCIETE GENERALE: MorphoSys vor Kursrutsch?
Video: S&P500 vor weiteren Abgaben?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Intel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Intel Peer Group News

20:13 UhrThe Ratings Game: Apple set to reclaim $1 trillion market cap after analyst says stock poised to jump 20%
19:25 UhrRussians Take a Bite of Apple: Flagship iPhone Model Selling Out Week After Start of Sales
19:07 UhrApple-led tech rally drives Wall Street higher
19:03 UhrUS STOCKS-Apple-led tech rally drives Wall Street higher
18:27 UhrThe Top-Performing Dow Jones Stocks Of 2019: Apple. Microsoft. P&G. Home Depot. Visa
18:11 UhrTim Cook macht Hoffnung auf Apple-Card-Start in Deutschland
18:04 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Wall Street baut Gewinne etwas aus
18:04 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple. Comcast. Nike. Medtronic and salesforce.com
18:01 UhrSeptember 2019: So schätzen Experten die ASML NV-Aktie ein
18:01 UhrSTMicroelectronics-Aktie: Was Analysten von STMicroelectronics erwarten

News von

Das ändert sich für uns im Oktober
Wie der VW-Mammutprozess die Anleger verunsichert
Darauf müssen Sie achten, wenn Sie jetzt eine Lebensversicherung abschließen
Hier verdienen Sie mit einem BWL-Studium am meisten
Wie Senioren teure Versicherungszuschläge vermeiden

News von

Jetzt ist es raus: Auch die letzten beiden Anbieter kürzen den Zins für Tagesgeld drastisch ein
Börse: Wenn Dividenden auf der Kippe stehen - die Zeit der Rekorde dürfte zu Ende gehen
DAX leicht im Plus: Handelsstreit bremst Kauflaune an Europas Börsen
Skandal um PIM Gold: Edelmetall-Händler stellt Insolvenzantrag
Volkswagen-Aktie: Ist eine Neubewertung gerechtfertigt? - für Anleger gibt es nicht nur Chancen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- Wall Street grün -- Musterfeststellungsklage gegen VW zulässig -- Axel Springer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- thyssenkrupp trennt sich von Vorstandschef Kerkhoff

London will nach Tory-Parteitag scheinbar Brexit-Pläne vorlegen. Klöckner & Co: Fusionsgespräche mit thyssenkrupp anscheinend beendet. EVOTEC schafft Etappenziel. Adria Airways pleite - Lufthansa könnte Strecken übernehmen. Fresenius-Aktie: Morgan Stanley deutet US-Marktdaten als Stimmungsbremse. Dräger einigt sich mit Gewerkschaft auf Senkung der Personalkosten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im September 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im September 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:26 Uhr
DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- Wall Street grün -- Musterfeststellungsklage gegen VW zulässig -- Axel Springer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- thyssenkrupp trennt sich von Vorstandschef Kerkhoff
Aktie im Fokus
20:02 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Sonstiges
19:59 Uhr
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
OSRAM AGLED400
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC SE566480
TeamViewerA2YN90
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB