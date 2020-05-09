  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
02.03.2021 03:24

Karuna Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) ("Karuna), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,083,334 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $120.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Karuna from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $250.0 million. In addition, Karuna has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 312,500 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel is also acting as a book-running manager. JMP Securities and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares are being offered by Karuna pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to these securities may also be obtained from the offices of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including among other things, the timing and completion of the public offering, and other statements identified by words such as "could, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "potential, "should, "will, "would, or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, market risks and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for an offering of securities. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors in Karunas most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in other filings that Karuna makes with the SEC. Karunas actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karuna undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Karuna Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
28.02.21
Februar 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Karuna Therapeutics-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
26.02.21
Karuna Therapeutics: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.11.20
Karuna Therapeutics: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.08.20
Karuna Therapeutics stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Karuna Therapeutics-Aktie: Was Analysten im Juni vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
Karuna Therapeutics verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Karuna Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Karuna Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Karuna Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Karuna Therapeutics News

28.02.21Februar 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Karuna Therapeutics-Aktie angepasst
26.02.21Karuna Therapeutics: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Karuna Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

Finanzfluss im Podcast: Legen Generation Y und Z ihr Geld besser an?
US Aktien (S&P 500 Index): Korrektur könnte enden
DZ BANK - Was bedeutet die Korrektur bei den Tech-Aktien?
Adidas & Apple: Welche Aktie hat mehr Chancen?
Vontobel: Pharma- und Chemiebranche im Wandel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Sie der Nullzinsfalle entkommen: Die neue Ära der Altersvorsorge
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Sind kurzfristige Kursschwankungen ein Grund zur Sorge?
Die große Geldflut
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Karuna Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Karuna Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das bedeuten die neuen Energieeffizienzklassen
Diese Supermarkt-Knöllchen müssen Sie sich nicht bieten lassen
Aktien in der Zins-Falle und Post vom Orakel
Corona-Politik stürzt vor allem Junge in finanzielle Not
Baukindergeld, Uhrzeit, Krankschreibung  Das ändert sich im März für Verbraucher

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger zwischen Konjunkturhoffnung und Inflationsangst
DAX im Plus: Anleger in Europa greifen wieder zu Aktien
Gesundheit: Wer bei Impfschäden zahlt
Im Impfrausch: Wieso das britische Pfund derzeit überbewertet ist
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Dritter Impfstoff treibt Freizeit-Werte an

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich weit im Plus -- DAX schließt über 14.000-Punkten -- Telekom will Impfpass entwickeln -- Citigroup korrigiert Bilanz -- J&J erhält FDA-Zulassung -- Boeing, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Scout24 plant Formwechsel in Europäische Aktiengesellschaft. Facebook zahlt 650 Millionen Dollar in US-Klage zu Gesichtserkennung. Infineon-Aktie im März im EuroSTOXX 50 erwartet - STOXX-Chance im September. US-Präsident Joe Biden fordert schnelle Zustimmung des Senats zu Konjunkturpaket. Zentralbank der Notenbanken: Investoren zu riskanteren Investments an den Börsen bereit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen