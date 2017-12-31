13.04.2018 03:11
KDDI Japan Launches 10G Symmetrical Internet Service With DASAN Zhone Solutions Equipment

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) announced today that Japanese tier 1 telecommunications operator KDDI has begun to offer a commercialized 10G symmetrical Internet service in Japan utilizing DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZS) equipment.

The DZS solution deployed at KDDI is symmetric 10G-EPON (10/10Gbps Ethernet Passive Optical Network), standardized in IEEE 802.3. 10G-EPON is one of two major types of 10G PON-based solutions DZS offers that are used in high-speed wired Internet networks.

DZS anticipates continued strong growth in Japan over the next three years as Japanese telecom operators are expected to invest heavily in telecommunication system upgrades ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in 2020.

KDDI is a major telecommunications company in Japan, providing wired and wireless communication services in that country, and is an industry leader in building next generation networks utilizing advanced technology.

DZS is supplying its products through system integrator and domestic sales agent Kyocera Communication Systems (KCCS). KCCS is a KDDI affiliate that develops and manages business solutions through a broad portfolio of engineering and management consulting services.

DZS will continue to build its global momentum as a best-in-class supplier of 10G PON-based solutions by strengthening its relationship with KDDI, and by applying its experience and success in Japan to operator requirements located throughout the rest of the world.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologiesincluding broadband access, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networksto a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the worlds most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as "anticipate, "believe, "expect, "intend, "may, "will, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements that refer to the Companys relationship and future business with KDDI and growth opportunities in Japan. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include commercial acceptance of the Companys products; competition in the communications equipment market; the Companys ability to execute on its strategy and operating plans; and economic conditions. See also the risk factors in the Companys Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

