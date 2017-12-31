KDDI Japan Launches 10G Symmetrical Internet Service With DASAN Zhone Solutions Equipment

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) announced today that Japanese
tier 1 telecommunications operator KDDI has begun to offer a
commercialized 10G symmetrical Internet service in Japan utilizing DASAN
Zhone Solutions (DZS) equipment.
The DZS solution deployed at KDDI is symmetric 10G-EPON (10/10Gbps
Ethernet Passive Optical Network), standardized in IEEE 802.3. 10G-EPON
is one of two major types of 10G PON-based solutions DZS offers that are
used in high-speed wired Internet networks.
DZS anticipates continued strong growth in Japan over the next three
years as Japanese telecom operators are expected to invest heavily in
telecommunication system upgrades ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic
Games in 2020.
KDDI is a major telecommunications company in Japan, providing wired and
wireless communication services in that country, and is an industry
leader in building next generation networks utilizing advanced
technology.
DZS is supplying its products through system integrator and domestic
sales agent Kyocera Communication Systems (KCCS). KCCS is a KDDI
affiliate that develops and manages business solutions through a broad
portfolio of engineering and management consulting services.
DZS will continue to build its global momentum as a best-in-class
supplier of 10G PON-based solutions by strengthening its relationship
with KDDI, and by applying its experience and success in Japan to
operator requirements located throughout the rest of the world.
About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.
DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network
access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The
company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking
technologiesincluding broadband access, Ethernet switching, Passive
Optical LAN, and software-defined networksto a diverse customer base
that includes more than 1,000 of the worlds most innovative network
operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland,
California, with operations in more than 50 countries worldwide.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject
to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as
"anticipate, "believe, "expect, "intend, "may, "will, and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In
addition, forward-looking statements include statements that refer to
the Companys relationship and future business with KDDI and growth
opportunities in Japan. Actual results could differ materially from
those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ include commercial acceptance of the
Companys products; competition in the communications equipment market;
the Companys ability to execute on its strategy and operating plans;
and economic conditions. See also the risk factors in the Companys Form
10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The
Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements for any reason.
