Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution

E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation Solution.
This solution enables radar-based, advanced driver assistance systems to
proactively detect and mitigate risks of collisions.
Automotive radar applications are now an indispensable part of advanced
driver assistance systems (ADAS) for both manned and autonomous
vehicles. Growing demand, especially in higher frequencies, such as 79
GHz applications, has led to new design challenges for engineers.
"Radar technology in higher-frequencies is critical to significantly
improving detection and ranging to different levels, as they take over
mission-critical decisions in future autonomous driving scenarios, said
Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysights
Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. "Ensuring the accurate
and robust operation of a radar system in an automotive application
relies on the quality and integrity of the radar design. Keysight is
committed to helping developers overcome these new radar design and
performance verification challenges with our flexible E8740A solution
platform.
The Keysight
E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution:
-
Leverages Keysights leadership in mmWave technology providing signal
analysis from 3 Hz to 110 GHz in a continuous sweep.
-
Performs analysis and generation of automotive radar signals across
full frequency ranges for 24 GHz, 77 GHz and 79 GHz radar, and
provides scalable analysis bandwidth from 2.5 GHz to > 5 GHz,
depending on test requirements.
-
Offers a scalable test platform that covers present and future
frequencies and bandwidths with intuitive tools enabling engineers to
rapidly identify, isolate or correct crucial design errors with
confidence.
-
Delivers precise measurements that offer greater sensitivity and
dynamic range to ensure better SNR, with displayed average noise
levels (DANL) of 150 dBm up to110 GHz.
-
Uses Keysights premiere SystemVue Automotive Radar Library (W1908) to
easily generate frequency-modulated continuous waveforms (FMCW) and
scenarios.
For more information on the Keysight
E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation Solution,
visit: www.keysight.com/find/E8740A
For images www.keysight.com/find/automotive-radar-images
