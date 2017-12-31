08.03.2018 17:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today the Keysight E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation Solution. This solution enables radar-based, advanced driver assistance systems to proactively detect and mitigate risks of collisions.

Automotive radar applications are now an indispensable part of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for both manned and autonomous vehicles. Growing demand, especially in higher frequencies, such as 79 GHz applications, has led to new design challenges for engineers.

"Radar technology in higher-frequencies is critical to significantly improving detection and ranging to different levels, as they take over mission-critical decisions in future autonomous driving scenarios, said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysights Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. "Ensuring the accurate and robust operation of a radar system in an automotive application relies on the quality and integrity of the radar design. Keysight is committed to helping developers overcome these new radar design and performance verification challenges with our flexible E8740A solution platform.

The Keysight E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution:

  • Leverages Keysights leadership in mmWave technology providing signal analysis from 3 Hz to 110 GHz in a continuous sweep.
  • Performs analysis and generation of automotive radar signals across full frequency ranges for 24 GHz, 77 GHz and 79 GHz radar, and provides scalable analysis bandwidth from 2.5 GHz to > 5 GHz, depending on test requirements.
  • Offers a scalable test platform that covers present and future frequencies and bandwidths with intuitive tools enabling engineers to rapidly identify, isolate or correct crucial design errors with confidence.
  • Delivers precise measurements that offer greater sensitivity and dynamic range to ensure better SNR, with displayed average noise levels (DANL) of 150 dBm up to110 GHz.
  • Uses Keysights premiere SystemVue Automotive Radar Library (W1908) to easily generate frequency-modulated continuous waveforms (FMCW) and scenarios.

For more information on the Keysight E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation Solution, visit: www.keysight.com/find/E8740A

For images www.keysight.com/find/automotive-radar-images

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.02.18
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
18.10.17
Keysight Technologies offers $10K to employees affected by California wildfires (FOX Business)
16.06.17
Keysight Technologies upgraded to outperform from neutral at RW Baird (MarketWatch)
16.06.17
Keysight Technologies upgraded to outperform from neutral at RW Baird (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.08.2015Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

28.02.18Ausblick: Keysight Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Ab 2019: Zulassungsquote für E-Autos in China  so können Sie davon profitieren!
UBS: SAP SE - Bärenmarkt-Rallye könnte sich fortsetzen
Vontobel: Micron Technology mit Umsatzrekord im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Zinsen, Zölle und frische Zahlen
Infoabende in Heidelberg, Hamburg und Berlin
ING Markets: DAX - Die Bullen wollen - aber können sie auch?
DZ BANK  DAX: Volatile Erholungsbewegung setzt sich fort
HSBC: Infineon Technologies (Daily) - Eine Gratwanderung 
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Generation Y wartet auf die perfekte Sekunde
Draghi hält sich für einen Währungskrieg gegen Amerika bereit
Hier offenbart sich der größte Fehler der deutschen Sparer
In der Krise soll die Lebensversicherung endlich besser werden
Trumps untypische Entwicklung in der Liga der Superreichen

News von

Investoren greifen bei Siemens-Healthineers kräftig zu - Papiere bei L&S über 36 Euro
DAX: Ist die Bärenmarktrally schon wieder vorbei?
DAX: Neuer Aufwärtstrend unwahrscheinlich
Diese fünf Pharma-Aktien haben noch viel Luft nach oben
Diese fünf Aktien aus dem Dax gehören jetzt ins Depot

News von

LinkedIn oder Xing: Studie zeigt, welches Netzwerk sich bei der Bewerbung mehr bezahlt macht
BMW, Daimler & VW zittern vor einem Szenario, das Deutschlands Autoindustrie vorerst in die Knie zwingen würde
Das neue E-Auto von Volkswagen lässt das Tesla Model 3 alt aussehen
Studie zur Work-Life-Balance: In diesen Ländern können Sie entspannt arbeiten
Bewerbung: Hier ist die eine Stärke, die Sie im Vorstellungsgespräch hervorheben müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt weiter zu -- Wall Street leichter -- EZB streicht "Easing Bias" zu Anleihekäufen - Leitzins unangetastet -- BMW, Evotec, Linde, Continental, Merck, HUGO BOSS im Fokus

EU will Trump noch von Strafzöllen abbringen. Jefferies-Analyst prophezeit immensen Kurssprung für Nintendo-Aktie. Manz-Aktie im Aufwind: Weg aus der Krise gefunden. Drägerwerk erhöht Dividende kräftig. Axel Springer wächst und erhöht Dividende. LEG Immobilien erhöht Gewinn. Navistar erhöht nach Verlust Prognose. Uniper schüttet trotz Verlust mehr an Aktionäre aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
KW 9: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 9: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Zertifikats? Welcher der fünf folgenden Risikoklassen (RK) würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:47 Uhr
DAX legt weiter zu -- Wall Street leichter -- EZB streicht "Easing Bias" zu Anleihekäufen - Leitzins unangetastet -- BMW, Evotec, Linde, Continental, Merck, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
17:04 Uhr
Goldman Sachs: Trumps Strafzölle sind "drakonisch"
Sonstiges
17:03 Uhr
Darum fällt der Euro
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
EVOTEC AG566480
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Vz.555063
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Enel S.p.A.928624
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA SOQUIMICHShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 10 Pref895007
Paragon AG555869
Siemens AG723610
Maxwell Technologies Inc.867584
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985