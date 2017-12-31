Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today the Keysight E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation Solution. This solution enables radar-based, advanced driver assistance systems to proactively detect and mitigate risks of collisions.

Automotive radar applications are now an indispensable part of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for both manned and autonomous vehicles. Growing demand, especially in higher frequencies, such as 79 GHz applications, has led to new design challenges for engineers.

"Radar technology in higher-frequencies is critical to significantly improving detection and ranging to different levels, as they take over mission-critical decisions in future autonomous driving scenarios, said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysights Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. "Ensuring the accurate and robust operation of a radar system in an automotive application relies on the quality and integrity of the radar design. Keysight is committed to helping developers overcome these new radar design and performance verification challenges with our flexible E8740A solution platform.

The Keysight E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution:

Leverages Keysights leadership in mmWave technology providing signal analysis from 3 Hz to 110 GHz in a continuous sweep.

Performs analysis and generation of automotive radar signals across full frequency ranges for 24 GHz, 77 GHz and 79 GHz radar, and provides scalable analysis bandwidth from 2.5 GHz to > 5 GHz, depending on test requirements.

Offers a scalable test platform that covers present and future frequencies and bandwidths with intuitive tools enabling engineers to rapidly identify, isolate or correct crucial design errors with confidence.

Delivers precise measurements that offer greater sensitivity and dynamic range to ensure better SNR, with displayed average noise levels (DANL) of 150 dBm up to110 GHz.

Uses Keysights premiere SystemVue Automotive Radar Library (W1908) to easily generate frequency-modulated continuous waveforms (FMCW) and scenarios.

For more information on the Keysight E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation Solution, visit: www.keysight.com/find/E8740A

For images www.keysight.com/find/automotive-radar-images

