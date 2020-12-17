  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
17.12.2020 17:00

Keysight Enables ArrayComm to Speed Development of Network Equipment Based on O-RAN Standard

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that ArrayComm will use the companys end-to-end portfolio of test solutions to speed development of network equipment based on the O-RAN standard.

ArrayComm, a provider of physical layer (PHY) software and hardware components for LTE and 5G base stations, selected Keysights integrated test portfolio to validate O-RAN radio and distributed units (O-RUs and O-DUs). ArrayComm supports mobile operators deploying open, multi-vendor networks to deliver a wide range of advanced connectivity services. Keysights test solutions enable ArrayComm to verify the performance of network components prior to deployment, leading to an optimized customer experience.

"ArrayComms use of Keysights edge to core solutions  from the edge of the radio access network (RAN) to the core of the network  reflects their appreciation for an integrated portfolio that enables them to speed validation of our 4G and 5G solutions that use different chipset platforms to serve a wide range of O-RAN vendors and mobile operators, said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysights network access test group.

Validating the performance of 5G radio access and core network functionalities across radio and optical domains is necessary for mobile operators to successfully deploy disaggregated networks based on open standard interfaces. Keysight offers a comprehensive test portfolio for end-to-end performance verification of any 5G network element, spanning from the physical layer to the application layer. Keysights open RAN test solutions enables O-RU, O-DU and central unit (O-CU) vendors to validate conformance of designs to the latest O-RAN specifications.

"As a vendor of wireless communication systems with rich commercial deployment experience and a solid heritage in PHY and smart antenna technologies, it is important to align our efforts with 5G leaders such as Keysight to navigate complexities introduced by open RAN, said Xin Huang, chief executive officer for ArrayComm. "Keysights test solutions enable ArrayComm to validate conformance to the 3GPP and O-RAN standards for each component, verify interoperability between network components and establish end-to-end performance and reliability.

ArrayComm selected Keysights vector transceiver (VXT) to validate performance of the transmitter and receiver of a 5G base station (gNodeB) equipped with 4x4 multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) antenna technology. ArrayComm will use Keysights UeSIM, a user equipment emulation (UEE) solution platform, and RuSIM, a platform that generates internet protocol (IP) traffic load, to validate O-RAN infrastructure performance under real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
20.11.20
Keysight Technologies verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
16.11.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
03.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
22.08.20
Keysight Technologies stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
05.08.20
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.05.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.05.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

16.11.20Ausblick: Keysight Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
20.11.20Keysight Technologies verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
19.11.20Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

VW will mit Tesla mithalten
Morgen ist Hexensabbat: Das sollten Sie wissen!
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones erneut mit Potenzial
Sieben Dinge, die Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen müssen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Modernes Essen auf Rädern: HelloFresh klettert auf Allzeithoch
Sorgenfrei in den Ruhestand
Jetzt im Magazin: Die fünf häufigsten Fehler bei der Kapitalanlage
Anlagekultur: Aller Anfang war schwer
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ende des Makler-Diktats  das sind die neuen Regeln für Käufer und Verkäufer
Das sind die besten Deals am 17.12.2020
Die 100-Euro-Strategie ist die beste Sparidee für Ihr Kind
Die Ära der endlosen Schulden kennt nur einen radikalen Ausweg
Ich sag mal so, wer betrügen will, der betrügt eh

News von

Heiß gesucht: Das ist bei der Aston Martin-Aktie los
DAX im Plus: Anleger läuten Jahresendrally ein - Bitcoin auf Rekordhoch
EuGH-Urteil erwartet: VW, BMW und Daimler droht riesige Klagewelle
Auffällige Insidergeschäfte bei Munich Re, Hugo Boss und Varta
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Ballard Power mit Auftrag für Notstromsysteme

Heute im Fokus

DAX nähert sich Allzeithoch -- Wall Street höher -- Bitcoin knackt Rekord -- BioNTech-Impfstoff kann Extra-Dosen enthalten - Bundesregierung kauft sich bei HENSOLDT ein -- EVOTEC im Fokus

Fielmann steigt mit Übernahme in den spanischen Markt ein. FLSmidth legt offenbar thyssenkrupp Offerte für Zementanlagenbau vor. Amazon weist nach Corona-Ausbrüchen Vorwürfe von Verdi zurück. Corona-Krise beschert Navistar tiefrotes Jahresergebnis. Bayer-Chef Baumann kündigt Abschied für 2024 an. RWE liefert Offshore-Strom an britischen Ölhersteller Ineos. Rheinmetall erhält von Bundeswehr Auftrag für Panzermunition.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen