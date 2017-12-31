Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced PROPSIM
F64 5G Channel Emulation Solution the industrys first 5G New
Radio (NR)-ready channel emulation solution. Keysights PROPSIM F64 5G
Channel Emulation Solution enables chipset, device, and network
equipment manufacturers to characterize end-to-end system performance of
the latest 4G and 5G base stations and mobile devices by emulating
real-world radio conditions in the lab.
5G NR deployments require advanced technologies to achieve higher data
rates of up to 20 Gbps. The use of wider signal bandwidths, mmWave
frequencies, and Massive MIMO with hybrid beamforming, leads to more
effective use of the wireless propagation channel to enable these higher
data rates. Consequently, designers need to validate the end-to-end
performance of multi-mode devices and base stations under real-world
complex 3D fading and interference channel conditions.
To address this growing need, Keysights PROPSIM F64 5G Channel
Emulation Solution supports all 5G NR signal bandwidths, carrier
aggregation (CA) schemes, and offers the highest number of channels for
massive MIMO channel emulation and testing. The solution integrates
state-of-the-art channel modeling tools for user-defined 3D spatial
scenarios and dynamic modeling of movement. It supports both conducted
and Over-The-Air (OTA) testing across sub 6 GHz and mmWave frequencies.
"With the PROPSIM F64 5G launch, Keysight is the first to deliver a
portfolio of 5G NR-ready channel
emulation solutions across all 5G new radio signal bandwidths and
carrier aggregation schemes, said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and
general manager for Wireless Device and Operators at Keysight. "The new
5G Channel Emulation solution delivers end-to-end realistic and
repeatable real-world performance testing in the lab, and enables real
world emulation of networks essential for 5G deployment.
The PROPSIM F64 5G integrates seamlessly with Keysights
end-to-end network emulation portfolio to address the entire device
workflow from R&D to design validation to manufacturing. This enables
users to validate protocol layers and radio frequency (RF) performance
of a 5G NR device as well as gain access to key performance indicators
for beam management, data throughput and stability under 5G fading
channel conditions.
In December 2017, Keysight was also first to introduce a 5G
NR-ready network emulation solution which allows the entire mobile
ecosystem to benefit from a common scripting engine that uses
interactive 5G stack and tools, breaking down the silos and disconnected
workflows between teams, and achieving cost-efficient testing.
About Keysight in 5G
The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers
easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysight's 5G
solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves
with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry
leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform
ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design,
test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news,
Keysight
blog, and on Facebook,
Google+,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005894/en/