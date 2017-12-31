30.04.2018 17:03
Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced PROPSIM F64 5G Channel Emulation Solution  the industrys first 5G New Radio (NR)-ready channel emulation solution. Keysights PROPSIM F64 5G Channel Emulation Solution enables chipset, device, and network equipment manufacturers to characterize end-to-end system performance of the latest 4G and 5G base stations and mobile devices by emulating real-world radio conditions in the lab.

5G NR deployments require advanced technologies to achieve higher data rates of up to 20 Gbps. The use of wider signal bandwidths, mmWave frequencies, and Massive MIMO with hybrid beamforming, leads to more effective use of the wireless propagation channel to enable these higher data rates. Consequently, designers need to validate the end-to-end performance of multi-mode devices and base stations under real-world complex 3D fading and interference channel conditions.

To address this growing need, Keysights PROPSIM F64 5G Channel Emulation Solution supports all 5G NR signal bandwidths, carrier aggregation (CA) schemes, and offers the highest number of channels for massive MIMO channel emulation and testing. The solution integrates state-of-the-art channel modeling tools for user-defined 3D spatial scenarios and dynamic modeling of movement. It supports both conducted and Over-The-Air (OTA) testing across sub 6 GHz and mmWave frequencies.

"With the PROPSIM F64 5G launch, Keysight is the first to deliver a portfolio of 5G NR-ready channel emulation solutions across all 5G new radio signal bandwidths and carrier aggregation schemes, said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager for Wireless Device and Operators at Keysight. "The new 5G Channel Emulation solution delivers end-to-end realistic and repeatable real-world performance testing in the lab, and enables real world emulation of networks essential for 5G deployment.

The PROPSIM F64 5G integrates seamlessly with Keysights end-to-end network emulation portfolio to address the entire device workflow from R&D to design validation to manufacturing. This enables users to validate protocol layers and radio frequency (RF) performance of a 5G NR device as well as gain access to key performance indicators for beam management, data throughput and stability under 5G fading channel conditions.

In December 2017, Keysight was also first to introduce a 5G NR-ready network emulation solution which allows the entire mobile ecosystem to benefit from a common scripting engine that uses interactive 5G stack and tools, breaking down the silos and disconnected workflows between teams, and achieving cost-efficient testing.

About Keysight in 5G

The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysight's 5G solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design, test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

