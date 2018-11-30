Keysight Helps Universities in Vietnam Prepare the Next Generation of Engineers

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that it has signed
a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with three leading Vietnam-based
universities; Hanoi
University of Science and Technology (HUST), University
of Transport and Communications (UTC), and Ho
Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT), to establish well
equipped teaching laboratories for the next generation of engineers.
Technologies are emerging and affecting lives in ways that indicate we
have entered the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new era that builds and
extends the impact of digitization in new and unanticipated ways. The
Vietnam government has implemented a strategy to develop science,
technology and innovation to address this industrial revolution. A key
priority is to apply technology in all industries and fields to exploit
the potential of the Internet of Things while ensuring that the next
generation of engineers is properly trained to support the growing
demand for IoT and radio frequency (RF) technologies.
Keysight takes an active role in supporting HUST, UTC and HCMUT,
providing measurement expertise, products, and other support to
establish these teaching laboratories through the companys IoT
Teaching Solutions and RF
& Microwave Industry-Ready Student Certification Program. These
programs are designed to identify, train and acknowledge educational
excellence in creating industry-ready engineers. They also create a
strong level of cooperation and support between each participating
university and Keysight, engaging students in industry-related projects
based on the latest emerging technologies. In addition, Keysight Vietnam
authorized distributor ASIC Consulting and Technologies Service JSC
provides further local engagement to the universities in the IoT
Teaching Solutions program.
"Keysight is proud to support these forward-thinking universities in
their efforts to accelerate innovation that will drive Industry 4.0,
said Ee Huei Sin, vice president of Keysight Education and vice
president & general manager of General Electronics Measurement Solutions
(GEMS) at Keysight Technologies. "We are committed to help students
around the world acquire skills they need to advance quickly in their
careers and bring positive impact to the industry.
