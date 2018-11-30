Keysight Helps Universities in Vietnam Prepare the Next Generation of Engineers

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with three leading Vietnam-based universities; Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), University of Transport and Communications (UTC), and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT), to establish well equipped teaching laboratories for the next generation of engineers.

Technologies are emerging and affecting lives in ways that indicate we have entered the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new era that builds and extends the impact of digitization in new and unanticipated ways. The Vietnam government has implemented a strategy to develop science, technology and innovation to address this industrial revolution. A key priority is to apply technology in all industries and fields to exploit the potential of the Internet of Things while ensuring that the next generation of engineers is properly trained to support the growing demand for IoT and radio frequency (RF) technologies.

Keysight takes an active role in supporting HUST, UTC and HCMUT, providing measurement expertise, products, and other support to establish these teaching laboratories through the companys IoT Teaching Solutions and RF & Microwave Industry-Ready Student Certification Program. These programs are designed to identify, train and acknowledge educational excellence in creating industry-ready engineers. They also create a strong level of cooperation and support between each participating university and Keysight, engaging students in industry-related projects based on the latest emerging technologies. In addition, Keysight Vietnam authorized distributor ASIC Consulting and Technologies Service JSC provides further local engagement to the universities in the IoT Teaching Solutions program.

"Keysight is proud to support these forward-thinking universities in their efforts to accelerate innovation that will drive Industry 4.0, said Ee Huei Sin, vice president of Keysight Education and vice president & general manager of General Electronics Measurement Solutions (GEMS) at Keysight Technologies. "We are committed to help students around the world acquire skills they need to advance quickly in their careers and bring positive impact to the industry.

