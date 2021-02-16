Keysight Joins Google Cloud Partner Initiative to Support Agile Orchestration of Innovative 5G Services at Network Edge

  • Suche
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has joined Google Clouds partner initiative to support agile orchestration of innovative 5G services at the network edge.

A growing number of mobile operators are leveraging cloud and edge computing to bring high-speed, low-latency and secure connectivity to the network edge while optimizing operational efficiencies. Keysight joined Google Clouds partner initiative to enable a cloud-centric 5G ecosystem to connect a software-driven infrastructure from the edge of the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

"As a Google Cloud partner, Keysight will support service providers transitioning to cloud and edge computing, which are needed for delivering advanced applications and use cases such as streaming media, cloud gaming, connected vehicles, private wireless networks and immersive experiences, said Scott Bryden, vice president of Keysights operator industry solutions group. "Keysights solutions across wireless and wireline technologies enable hyperscalers and mobile operators to create unified, heterogenous networks that support a wide range of use cases, requirements and applications.

Telecom providers are migrating network and application operations to cloud-native, container-based solutions. 5G deployments in standalone (SA) mode using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware with open standard interfaces are accelerating virtualization RAN architectures and network slicing technology. This digital transformation is unlocking innovation at the network edge with real-time data processing that is closer to where data is collected and consumed.

"Low latency access to cloud capabilities and applications is increasingly important for businesses operating at the network edge, said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Were delighted to partner with Keysight to help communications service providers roll out cloud native 5G quickly and cost effectively, and ultimately to enable greater connectivity for customers at the edge.

Keysight offers a wide range of solutions for validating early designs, system interoperability and performance, network and end-point security, as well as compliance to 3GPP and O-RAN specifications. Keysights end-to-end solution portfolio, built on common hardware and software platforms, enables a cloud-centric ecosystem to speed deployment of multi-access edge computing (MEC), network function virtualization (NFV) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This allows mobile operators to confidently orchestrate innovative wireless connectivity services at the edge of the network.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

