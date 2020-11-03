Keysight Maintains Leading Support of 5G Device Acceptance Test Plans Mandated by Major U.S. Carriers

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, continues to maintain its leading support of 5G device acceptance test plans as mandated by US carriers, helping to accelerate the roll-out of 5G new radio (NR) services in both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone mode (SA).

Since December 2018, Keysight has maintained consistent and wide-ranging support of validated test cases specific to U.S. mobile operators 5G device acceptance plans. Continuous support of validated U.S. carrier acceptance test cases has enabled 5G mobile device vendors to rapidly verify that new 5G devices operate as intended on a carriers network.

"Keysight is committed to sustaining support of validated test cases for US service providers, which is critical to the rapid deployment of 5G new radio services in the US, said Muthu Kumaran, senior director at Keysight. "Deep customer collaborations, combined with technology expertise and a widely adopted 5G test platform, allows Keysight to keep pace with a market deploying 5G new radio in multiple flavors.

Keysights 5G network emulation solutions enable a 5G device ecosystem to validate over five hundred and eighty devices in twenty different form factors across any 3GPP-specified frequency band. Built on common hardware and software, Keysights solutions enable users to cost-effectively and flexibly address protocol, radio frequency and radio resource management test requirements in both time division duplex (TDD) and frequency division duplex (FDD) mode.

Collaborating with global chipset and device vendors and major mobile operators in the US, China, Korea and Japan enables Keysight to closely track the industrys deployment of 5G NR and supporting technologies, including dynamic spectrum sharing, MIMO and carrier aggregation. The rise in 5G device testing will continue as 5G NR deployments in SA mode increase, deployments in new frequency bands take place and 3GPP Release 16 capabilities are implemented.

