Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has been named the industry leader, and ranked #16 overall, on the list of Americas Most Just Companies for 2020, according to Forbes and JUST Capital, the leading corporate measurement platform for the stakeholder economy. It is the second year that the company has placed #1 in the industrial goods industry and within the top 25 companies in the JUST Rankings.

The JUST Capital Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies on a range of factors, including fair pay, ethical leadership, good benefits and work-life balance, equal opportunity, customer treatment and privacy, community support, environmental impact, and delivering shareholder return. By balancing the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose can go hand in hand.

"The JUST 100 companies demonstrate what good looks like in delivering value to all stakeholders  employees, customers, communities, as well as shareholders, said Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane. "These companies are leading the way in building long-term value.

"This and other recent recognitions highlight Keysights commitment to building a better planet through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, said Hamish Gray, senior vice president and executive sponsor of Keysights CSR program. "Were proud of our accomplishments and will continue to focus on ways to positively impact the global community within a business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible operations."

In addition to the JUST 100 results, Keysights recent recognitions and awards from the past year include:

Selected as a North American Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) (September 2019)

Certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® (August 2019)

Continued constituent of the FTSE4 Good Index Series (since June 2018) 1

Continued constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes (since April 2018) 2

Identified in Insights Success Magazines Most Ethical Companies to Watch in 2019 (June 2019)

Continue to receive the highest Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) Quality Score for the social category (since May 2018)

Ranked #34 on the 2019 Barrons 100 Most Sustainable Companies, ten positions higher than last year (February 2019)

Ranked #79 on FORTUNEs 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity (December 2018)

The full list of Keysight CSR awards and recognition is available at www.keysight.com/us/en/about/corporate-social-responsibility/csr-news--awards--and-recognition.html and the Keysight 2018 CSR report is available at www.keysight.com/go/csrreport.

1 FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that Keysight Technologies has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

2 The inclusion of Keysight Technologies, Inc. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of Keysight Technologies, Inc. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.

