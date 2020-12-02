  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
02.12.2020 17:00

Keysight Participates at Global Plugfest Organized by O-RAN Alliance

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has participated in the second global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN Alliance to accelerate the readiness of multi-vendor O-RAN compliant network infrastructure.

Keysight contributed to the event, held at multiple sites between July 27th and September 25th, with a wide range of 5G radio access network (RAN), 5G core (5GC) and 5G new radio (NR) air interface test solutions. Keysights 5G hardware and software platforms were used by ten vendors of O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs), distributed units (O-DUs) and centralized units (O-CUs) at the TIM Innovation Labs in Torino, Italy, operated by TIM, Italys largest mobile operator. The goal was to verify more than forty-three test cases specified by Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and the O-RAN Alliance.

"Were pleased to work with TIM to verify interoperability between O-RUs, O-DUs and O-CUs and conformance of these network elements to the latest O-RAN specifications, said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysights network access business. "Keysights end-to-end performance test approach supports network and core infrastructure vendors, such as base station manufacturers and makers of small cells and O-RUs.

The results of the event underscore the readiness of the O-RAN standard. The acceleration in the development and deployment of open, interoperable, disaggregated and standards-based solutions is growing the number of O-RAN vendors, which is expanding demand for Keysights integrated test solution portfolio. As editor of O-RAN fronthaul conformance test specifications, Keysight is enabling a broad ecosystem to offer innovative solutions to mobile operators who want to create a multi-vendor environment for agile delivery of 5G services.

The following Keysight 5G solutions contributed to the success of the event:

  • Open RAN Studio for O-RU conformance validation
  • UeSIM user equipment (UE) emulation solution for validating O-RAN compliant infrastructure
  • CoreSIM simulates 5GC to test control and user planes of O-RAN compliant 5G base stations
  • Vision Edge 100 Network packet broker for end-to-end visibility into physical, virtual, SDN and NFV networks
  • RuSIM for end-to-end performance validation of the RAN by emulating real network traffic over the O-RAN fronthaul interface
  • Nemo Outdoor for verifying 5G end-user experience after integrating O-RAN network elements
  • PathWave Signal Generation and Playback Software (Signal Studio) for waveform creation and characterization and testing of transmitters and receivers in base stations and wireless devices
  • PathWave 89600 Vector Signal Analysis for advanced demodulation and vector signal analysis

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
20.11.20
Keysight Technologies verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
16.11.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
03.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
22.08.20
Keysight Technologies stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
05.08.20
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.05.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.05.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

16.11.20Ausblick: Keysight Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
03.11.20Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
04.11.20Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor
20.11.20Keysight Technologies verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
19.11.20Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Technischer Marathonläufer: Dieser Elektrotechnik-Konzern befindet sich trotz Corona noch im Aufwärtstrend und erreichte kürzlich neue Allzeithochs
DZ BANK - Brent: Aussicht auf COVID-19-Impfstoff beflügelt!
Teslas Model Y darf auf Chinas Straßen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Kurslücke
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold: "Geschäftsmodelle des 21. Jahrhundert" als Index - "The Winner Takes it all"
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Die Kluft in der Rentenkasse - wie Sie für Ihr Alter vorsorgen
Sind kurzfristige Kursschwankungen ein Grund zur Sorge?
Die Top-wikifolios im November
Das Schuldenwunder
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Überfällige Währungsrevolution  Zentralbankgeld muss neu erfunden werden
Cyber Monday  Die besten Angebote in der Deal-Übersicht
Diese Black Friday-Angebote gelten weiterhin
Steuerklasse, Altersvorsorge, Spenden  das sind die Last-Minute Steuer-Tricks
Wie Sie nach dem Schulabschluss die Kindergeld-Lücke vermeiden

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Gasgigant Gazprom setzt auf Wasserstoff
Ethereum könnte den Bitcoin outperformen: Die Gründe
Palantir-Aktie hebt ab: Was jetzt noch in den Kursen steckt
Tesla-Aktie: Das kurzfristige Verkaufssignal traden
DAX im Plus: Börsen läuten Weihnachtsrally ein - Bitcoin auf Rekordhoch

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer -- Dow leichter -- Tesla-Chef: Fusion mit Autobauer denkbar -- Nordex mit Kapitalerhöhung -- TUI einigt sich auf neues Rettungspaket -- Deutsche Bank, Allianz, Bayer im Fokus

BayWa scheitert mit Millionenklage gegen Bundeskartellamt. Heidelberger Druck will Schlagkraft in China erhöhen. Merck Co. verkauft Anteile an Impfstoffentwickler Moderna. Italiens Wettbewerbshüter ermitteln gegen Generali und Allianz. BioNTech und Pfizer: Großbritannien lässt Corona-Impfstoff zu. Amazon AWS will auch ohne Cloud wachsen. FAA weist auf Risiken bei Lande-Automatik von Boeing 787 hin.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen