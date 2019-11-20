finanzen.net
Keysight Ranked 18th in First Annual Top 50 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Companies by Investors Business Daily

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has been ranked #18 in the first annual top 50 environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) companies by Investors Business Daily (IBD).

According to IBD, companies with strong stocks and growth can also possess solid environmental, social and governance values. Among companies with ESG ratings of AAA or AA from MSCI ESG Research as of September 11, 2019, these 50 companies had the highest IBD Composite Ratings, reflecting broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to price performance. Nearly all have a Composite Rating of 80 or higher, putting them in the top 20% of stocks.

"Keysight earned a solid placement on IBD's Best ESG companies list, thanks to its high rating for environmental, social and governance practices and strong IBD Composite Rating, said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. "At the time of our analysis, Keysight held a Composite Rating of 91, putting it in the top 9% of all U.S.-traded stocks. Factors contributing to Keysight's high Composite Rating include its earnings growth, sales growth, margins, return on investment and stock performance.

Methodology for IBDs first annual Top 50 ESG companies:

  • Held ESG ratings of AAA or AA from MSCI ESG Research as of September 11, 2019.
  • Trade publicly in the U.S. stock market.
  • Were priced at $10 a share or higher as of October 15, 2019.

Among the companies that met the requirements above, IBD identified the 50 with the highest IBD Composite Ratings, reflecting broad strength in stock fundamentals and technicals, and then ranked the stocks by the overall rating.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
