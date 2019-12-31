Keysights 5G Conformance and Carrier Acceptance Test Solutions Selected by SGS

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that SGS has selected Keysights 5G conformance and carrier acceptance test solutions for its Americas wireless operations, enabling the company to serve a global marketplace as an accredited test lab.

SGS, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company and long-term user of Keysights test solutions, selected Keysight's 5G NR network emulation solutions for mobile device testing to verify compliance of 5G new radio (NR) devices to specifications mandated by 3GPP and mobile operators operating in the U.S. and Asia Pacific.

Compliance to the latest specifications results in optimized end-user experiences while accessing 5G services on a mobile operators network. Keysights 5G conformance and carrier acceptance test solutions enable SGS to address 5G radio frequency (RF) and protocol test requirements in both sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequencies.

Mobile operators and device makers, as well as test labs, use Keysights 5G network emulation solutions to support the end to end device development workflow, from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. Keysights solutions allow users to cost-effectively address a wide range of test needs on a single solution platform, providing rapid validation of device performance and consistent results.

"Were pleased to support SGS with 5G test solutions that help mobile operators accelerate commercial deployment of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors, said Cao Peng, senior director of Keysights communications solutions group. "Since the early days of 5G, Keysight has enabled the connected mobile ecosystem to address a wide range of 5G test requirements critical to launching successful 5G services.

