finanzen.net
09.07.2020 17:00

Keysights 5G Conformance and Carrier Acceptance Test Solutions Selected by SGS

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that SGS has selected Keysights 5G conformance and carrier acceptance test solutions for its Americas wireless operations, enabling the company to serve a global marketplace as an accredited test lab.

SGS, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company and long-term user of Keysights test solutions, selected Keysight's 5G NR network emulation solutions for mobile device testing to verify compliance of 5G new radio (NR) devices to specifications mandated by 3GPP and mobile operators operating in the U.S. and Asia Pacific.

Compliance to the latest specifications results in optimized end-user experiences while accessing 5G services on a mobile operators network. Keysights 5G conformance and carrier acceptance test solutions enable SGS to address 5G radio frequency (RF) and protocol test requirements in both sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequencies.

Mobile operators and device makers, as well as test labs, use Keysights 5G network emulation solutions to support the end to end device development workflow, from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. Keysights solutions allow users to cost-effectively address a wide range of test needs on a single solution platform, providing rapid validation of device performance and consistent results.

"Were pleased to support SGS with 5G test solutions that help mobile operators accelerate commercial deployment of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors, said Cao Peng, senior director of Keysights communications solutions group. "Since the early days of 5G, Keysight has enabled the connected mobile ecosystem to address a wide range of 5G test requirements critical to launching successful 5G services.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

26.06.20Quidel. Keysight Technologies. Adobe. Nvidia and Zoom Video as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
26.06.20Bear of the Day: Keysight Technologies (KEYS)
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX-Anpassung im September: Diesen Wechsel könnte es geben
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones läßt sich Zeit
Delivery Hero macht sich flüssig - Aktie am Rekordhoch
Tech - völlig losgelöst!
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Bayer, BMW, Deutsche Telekom
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Geldschwemme und die Börse
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So machen Sie Ihre Putzfrau legal  und profitieren selbst davon
Das Modell Ehe ist tot  zumindest finanziell
Risiko im Ruhestand  Rentnern droht der Pflege-Wucher
Diese Superreichen haben von der Corona-Krise besonders profitiert
Macht uns das ständige Wachstum in Wahrheit kaputt?

News von

Neues Limit: So viel Geld können Kunden vom Konto jetzt sofort überweisen
Steuern: Immer mehr Rentner müssen ihre Bezüge versteuern - Was sie dazu wissen sollten
DAX schwächer: Europas Anleger auf dem Rückzug - Gold knackt 1800er Marke
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund
Amazon-Aktie: Diese Kennzahl mahnt zur Vorsicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX weit im Plus -- Dow fällt zurück -- Covestro übertrifft Erwartungen -- SAP mit starken Vorabzahlen -- EuGH: VW-Geschädigte dürfen in Heimat klagen -- Wirecard, Südzucker, Siemens im Fokus

Exane-Kaufempfehlung treibt Infineon an. Alphabet-Aktie: Cloud-Projekt in China wird eingestellt. Facebook-Aktie: WhatsApp Business wächst auf 50 Millionen Nutzer. Gilead-Aktie: Produktion von Medikament für Corona-Patienten soll massiv gesteigert werden. Walgreens enttäuscht mit Milliardenverlust und Wertberichtigung. Alstom plant bei Zugfusion Zugeständnisse. Harte Personalverhandlungen bei Lufthansa gehen weiter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:39 Uhr
DAX weit im Plus -- Dow fällt zurück -- Covestro übertrifft Erwartungen -- SAP mit starken Vorabzahlen -- EuGH: VW-Geschädigte dürfen in Heimat klagen -- Wirecard, Südzucker, Siemens im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:02 Uhr
Tesla verkauft Shorts - Elon Musk versetzt Tesla-Shortsellern einen Seitenhieb
Aktie im Fokus
16:56 Uhr
IPO: Erste Bitcoin-Börse strebt an den Aktienmarkt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NikolaA2P4A9
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
SAP SE716460
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750